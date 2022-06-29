Nonprofit Finance Fund Selects Aisha Benson as CEO and President

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Finance Fund is thrilled to announce Aisha Benson as its next CEO and President.

Benson, a leader with a substantial track record advancing racial equity in community development finance, was selected after an extensive nationwide search and brings exceptional industry expertise, deep networks, and a passion for social justice to the position. She will be NFF's third permanent CEO and President in its 42-year history.

"Aisha is the right leader at the right time to support NFF's efforts to help mission-driven organizations achieve communities' aspirations," said Henry A. J. Ramos, NFF Board Chair. "Her vision, experience and relationships are an exciting match as NFF continues its tremendous growth."

Benson will start on August 8, and will be based in New York. She joins NFF from TruFund Financial Services, where as Executive Vice President and COO she was instrumental in developing strategy, securing new business, fundraising, and overseeing lending and tax credit services.

Benson serves on several key industry boards, including the Opportunity Finance Network, NMTC Coalition (Board Chair) and New York CDFI Coalition (founding member and Vice President). She also serves on the advisory boards of the Community Development Entities of US Bank and Coastal Enterprises.

"NFF has earned a reputation for challenging status-quo finance and philanthropy and advocating for the nonprofits we rely on for so much," said Benson. "I look forward to leveraging my industry expertise and lived experience to further hone NFF's strategy and approach to integrating the flow of capital and advisory services in ways that maximize community collaboration and create transformational, sustainable outcomes for communities of color."

Benson takes the helm from NFF interim CEO and President Trella Walker, who along with Executive Transition Team colleagues Kristin Giantris and Andrea Briscoe has been leading NFF since June 2021 when longtime CEO Antony Bugg-Levine announced his planned departure.

Over the past ten years, NFF has increased its loan portfolio by 400 percent, built a diverse team with a broad range of expertise, and accrued $54 million in net assets without donor restrictions (as of Dec. 2021) to invest in its mission. Recent initiatives including the Strategic Innovation Fund, COVID-19 recovery zero-interest loan funds, the State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey, and Rising Together exemplify NFF's commitment to using its assets and resources in service of community-based nonprofits, particularly those led by and serving people of color.

As Walker moves on from NFF she will continue her longstanding consulting practice focused on strategy and impact, organizational change management, and DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) and belonging—all areas of deep expertise she drew on to help NFF navigate a season of transition.

"It has been a true honor to help move NFF forward by strengthening our ability to serve communities of color with staff and resources aligned with our strategy and now Aisha can advance our commitment with great fervor and fortitude," said Walker. "I am excited to see NFF's next chapter."

"We are deeply grateful to Trella and the Executive Transition Team for skillfully guiding NFF in bold pursuit of its strategy, and know that other mission-driven organizations will benefit from her sage counsel," said Ramos. "To be in such a strong position, especially amid more global changes in our field and in the world, is a testament to the skill and determination of this team in service of NFF's mission."

Benson was selected as part of a comprehensive, nationwide search led by NPAG in partnership with NFF's board.

About Nonprofit Finance Fund

Nonprofit Finance Fund® (NFF®) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. For more than 40 years, we've worked to strengthen nonprofit organizations and improve the way money flows to social good. We believe that alongside others we must build a more equitable and just social sector, and are committed to helping community-centered organizations led by and serving people of color access the money and resources they need to realize their communities' aspirations. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

