Tomahawk Robotics Adds Reveal Technology's Farsight Ai Into The Kinesis Ecosystem

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics, the leading innovator of common control solutions, is pleased to share we have successfully demonstrated an initial integration of Reveal Technology's Farsight AI application into our Kinesis common control software.

Through this integration, Kinesis users will be able to quickly designate an area of interest (AOI) and send a UAS to autonomously map the area. Reveal's Farsight application creates 2D maps in real-time and 3D renderings in minutes.

In the coming months, Reveal's Farsight technology will be further integrated onto the KxM edge processor, reducing the time required to create 3D renderings. Tomahawk Robotics has demonstrated Reveal's Farsight mapping software with Teal's Golden Eagle UAS. As Tomahawk finalizes the integration, Kinesis users will be able to use any supported UAS with KLV data within Kinesis to create Farsight 2D maps and 3D renderings.

Tomahawk Robotics is proud to work with the team at Reveal and looks forward to the benefit this technology offers our commercial and DoD end users.

About Reveal Technology

Reveal Technology is made up of elite combat veterans and top-tier technologists, coming from diverse multi-service special operations backgrounds and top-ranked universities and technology companies. Reveal delivers intuitive, rapid intelligence at the tactical edge, blending state-of-the-art computer vision, artificial intelligence, and edge computing technologies.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world safer and more secure. From the battlefield to remote industrial sites, our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

