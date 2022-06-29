TriNet Announces Third Annual TriNet PeopleForce, Set for September 13-15 in New York

Award-Winning Conference to Focus on Passion, Purpose and Perseverance with Renowned Speakers Including Former Walt Disney Company CEO and Chairman Bob Iger, Legendary Primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, and Hall-of-Fame Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski with More to Come . . .

DUBLIN, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that registration is open for TriNet PeopleForce 2022. Featuring a distinguished and remarkable roster of speakers, the three-day, award-winning conference kicks off Tuesday, September 13 with acclaimed leaders in business, public policy, science, social justice, sports entertainment, media and more. The live event will take place in New York—or virtually from anywhere.

"What began as a virtual conference during the height of the pandemic to help SMBs rebuild, reimagine and move forward has become a much-anticipated annual gathering of thought leaders and resilient SMBs," said Michael Mendenhall, SVP, CMO and CCO at TriNet. "This year we will continue to build on the foundation of resilience, innovation and excellence that SMBs have displayed during one of the most challenging events in our nation's history, and offer them inspiration, insights and information to help them continue to thrive."

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 will provide entrepreneurs and SMB leaders with three days of outstanding speakers, dynamic sessions, and unique opportunities to celebrate and recognize their passion, purpose and perseverance.

Some of the prominent speakers include:

Bob Iger , Former CEO and Chairman, The Walt Disney Company

Mike Krzyzewski , former head basketball coach, Duke University

Dr. Jane Goodall , world's leading primatologist

More to be announced!

Early-bird registration for TriNet PeopleForce 2022 is open through July 31. Register to attend virtually or live in New York: https://peopleforce.trinet.com/

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2021 visit: PeopleForce 2021 | TriNet

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

