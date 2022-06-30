Canopy Growth Announces Additional Exchanges with Holders of Notes

SMITHS FALLS, ON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that, further to its press release dated June 29, 2022, it has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with a holder (the "Noteholder") of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), to acquire approximately C$7.25 million (approximately USD$5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Noteholders in exchange for common shares of the Company (the "Canopy Shares") and approximately C$140,000 (approximately USD$110,000) in cash for accrued and unpaid interest (the "Cash Payment").

Transaction Details

In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Agreement, Canopy Growth has agreed to acquire the Notes from the Noteholder for an aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest which will be paid in cash as part of the Cash Payment) of C$7.17 million (approximately USD$5.5 million) (the "Purchase Price"), which will be payable in such number of Canopy Shares (the "Share Consideration") as is equal to the Purchase Price divided by the volume-weighted average trading price (the "VWAP") of the Canopy Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the "Nasdaq") for the 10 consecutive trading days beginning on, and including, June 30, 2022 (the "Averaging Price" and such period of time being the "Averaging Period"), subject to a floor price of US$2.50 (the "Floor Price") and a maximum price equal to US$3.50, which is the closing price of the Canopy Shares on the Nasdaq on June 29, 2022 (the "Market Price").

The Share Consideration will be satisfied by the issuance of Canopy Shares in up to two tranches as follows: (a) on the initial closing, 1,589,260 Canopy Shares (the "Initial Closing Shares") will be issued to the Noteholder; and (b) in the event that the Averaging Price calculated over the Averaging Period is less than the Market Price, on or about July 18, 2022 (the "Final Closing"), up to such number of Canopy Shares as is equal to the excess of the Purchase Price divided by the Averaging Price over the Initial Closing Shares.

In the event that the daily VWAP of the Canopy Shares on the Nasdaq during the Averaging Period (a) exceeds the Market Price, then the daily VWAP for such trading day will instead be deemed to be the Market Price; or (b) is less than the Floor Price, then the daily VWAP for such trading day will instead be deemed to be the Floor Price, such that in no circumstances will more than 2,224,965 Canopy Shares be issuable pursuant to the Noteholder.

Together with the exchange agreements (the "Other Exchange Agreements") entered into prior to the announcement on June 29, 2022 (collectively, the "Transaction"), a minimum of 35,662,420 Canopy Shares have been or will be issued. Pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Agreement and the Other Exchange Agreements, in no circumstances will more than 80,629,270 Canopy Shares be issuable pursuant to the Transaction.

The Transactions are being conducted as private placements, and any Canopy Shares to be issued in the Transaction will be issued pursuant to the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act in transactions not involving any public offering. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described above, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

