Electricity Holds Key to Chronic and Prescription-Resistant Pain, Experts Say

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join DrTalks.com and the foremost authority in North America for PEMF therapy, Dr. William Pawluk, from Tuesday, July 12th to Wednesday, July 20th, for the Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Healing Summit, a free 7-day virtual event exploring the physical and mental benefits of PEMF therapy. Dr. Pawluk is joined at the summit by his co-hosts, Dr. Marlene Mahipat and Dr. Riz Lakhani. Featured speakers include Dr. Isaac Eliaz (Author of The Survival Paradox), Kashif Khan (founder of The DNA Company), and Dr. Joel Fuhrman (7-time New York Times bestselling author).

According to the CDC, one in five Americans lives with chronic, untreated pain. For these people, medication isn't enough, and invasive treatments (like surgeries) are often prohibitively expensive, dangerous, or inaccessible. But for people who want a safe, effective, and low-cost pain management tool, pulsed electromagnetic field devices may provide an answer. PEMF devices get to the source of pain and engage with the body's electrical field. Experts believe PEMF therapy might be the future of chronic pain treatment.

At the Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Summit, 40+ world-renowned experts (including doctors, researchers, scientists, authors, and more) will examine the research behind PEMFs. Topics covered at the summit will include using PEMFs for healing from injuries, improving fitness and sports performance, boosting cognition, reducing anxiety and memory loss, slowing the signs of aging, and much more.

Everyone is invited to attend this free online event, but it's especially encouraged for anyone with chronic pain that has not been adequately managed with medications alone, athletes seeking a safe and effective way to improve performance and recovery times, and anyone interested in the long-term mental health benefits of electromagnetic devices.

About Dr. William Pawluk: Dr. William Pawluk is widely considered to be the foremost authority on PEMF therapy in North America. He is the author of "Supercharge Your Health With PEMF Therapy" and was featured on The Dr. Oz Show and over 50 radio, podcast, and print interviews. He has 30+ years of experience in PEMF therapy and is committed to providing safe and effective treatment to his patients with chronic pain.

