Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To Debut on Upcoming Flagship Phone

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix has unveiled the seriously fast 180W Thunder Charge Technology, which will debut on selected Infinix flagship phones that will be announced in the second half of the year. The breakthrough new technology will enable users to achieve the time for a 1-50% charge of the 4500mAh battery in just four minutes[1], providing users with a faster and safer advanced smart device charging experience.

180W Thunder Charge (PRNewswire)

"Following last year's Infinix 160W fast charging Concept Phone release, Infinix 180W Thunder Charge is another industry breakthrough that delivers ultra-fast charging technology to the public. Infinix aims to keep improving daily efficiency through iteration and innovation of fast charging technology so that users around the world can be the first to experience efficient and convenient digital life," said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director of Infinix.

Industry-leading 180W Charging Technology

Ultra-fast charging has never been as prevalent as it is today and with the production of safer methods of charging at a higher voltage rate, the technology is becoming more and more popular in mid range devices.

Regular smartphones with fast charging features generally use batteries with a charging rate of 1 to 3C, while 180W Thunder Charge uses batteries with a rate of 8C, which effectively reduces the chances of the battery overheating due to the fast charging technology. Infinix cooperated with the world's leading battery manufacturers to develop a new 8C battery cell, which is the maximum charging rate rechargeable lithium battery in the industry at present. The 8C cell has lower internal resistance when compared with the conventional single electrode lug structure, the 8C cell has a multi-electrode lug, which reduces more than 50%[2] of the internal resistance and produces less heat. Furthermore, the 180W Thunder Charge uses two 8C-rated batteries in series, so the charging power of each battery is only 90W while being charged, reducing heat and increasing longevity.

180W Thunder Charge also adopts automatic bidirectional-power supply technology to lengthen phone's battery life by 2%[3] compared to traditionally double cell battery designed phones. The automatic bidirectional-power supply technology reduces the area of the power supply circuit by 60%, increases the precision of the circuit layout and saves space. The charging technology works using dynamic distribution. Three parallel charge pumps support the highest powered conversion yet on an Infinix device, achieving 99%[4] charging conversion efficiency, which avoids overloads and overheating. This is the pinnacle of Infinix charging technology to date.

A Safer way to Charge

Keeping safety a key priority, 180W Thunder Charge has 111 software and hardware security protection mechanisms to protect smartphones, chargers, and charging cables. The security protection is triggered during abnormal scenarios – such as high temperature, increased voltage, electromagnetic interference and more – to ensure the safety of the smartphone's system.

Furthermore, 180W Thunder charge has 20 temperature sensors, which are distributed in USB inputs, charging chips, on the battery and other locations inside the device. The charge is monitored in real-time through an intelligent temperature control algorithm which keeps track of everything. While the device is charging, the smartphone's temperature is kept below 43 ℃[5], which ensures a safe and fast charging experience without excess heat or battery degradation.

The 180W Thunder Charge cable has a built-in Infinix special encryption chip, which outputs 180W power transmission for an ultra-fast charge. 180W Thunder Charge can intelligently identify the cable's power transmission capacity and adjust accordingly. If a different cable without Infinix's special encryption chip is plugged into the device, it identifies the cable and limit power to 60W/100W to ensure a safe charge.

Powerful, Compatible & Portable

Infinix's 180W Thunder Charge technology is one of the most advanced solutions yet from Infinix and represents a step forward in technological breakthroughs for smartphones in the mid-range price bracket. Offering next-level charging speed, lower temperatures and safer protocols, 180W Thunder Charge gives users blazing fast and intelligent ways to power the Infinix devices.

Present in the technology is the new semiconductor material GaN, which enables the 180W Thunder Charge to be resistant to a variety of environments with high temperatures above 40°C. Furthermore, the charger adapter is compatible with multiple fast charging protocols, and can perform a maximum of 100W fast charging for most electronic devices on the market, which include mobile phones, tablets, and laptops giving users maximum flexibility with a one cable fits all solution. Users can also use cables from other manufactures to charge Infinix devices up to 100W.

180W Thunder Charge has two separate charging modes, Furious Mode and Standard Mode. Furious mode can be activated at the click of a button giving users 180W super-fast charging.

With the world leading application of 180W fast charging technology made available to mass produced smartphones by Infinix, it demonstrates Infinix's strong technical competency and innovative spirit. Presenting this technology to the wider public at an affordable price is one of Infinix's core values and represents Infinix's desire to democratize high-end technology and make it available to everyone who wants it. Stay tuned for our upcoming new products with 180W Thunder Charge available in the second half of this year.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

[1] [2] [3] [4] [5] All data are theoretical values obtained by Infinix internal laboratories through tests carried out under particular conditions. Actual data may vary owing to differences in individual products, software versions, application conditions and environmental factors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INFINIX MOBILITY