RAIN RESEARCH GROUP - SPECIALISED AI AND DEFENSE STARTUP LAUNCHES NEW REPORTS

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAIN Research Group, an international research firm, released specialised research and analysis in the defense and artificial intelligence sector. Norine MacDonald QC, the firm's founding President: 'We have launched reports that offer unprecedented insights for startups, venture capital firms, analysts and national security executives engaging with AI and defense.'

Headquartered in Virginia, the company's advisory board includes retired senior military officers.

The RAIN 500: Who's Who in AI and Defense in the US

The RAIN 500 maps, tracks and analyses institutions and 500 individuals shaping the future of AI and defense in the US. Dr. Jorrit Kamminga, the report's lead author: 'It is the first comprehensive report that maps the individuals, institutions and linkages between them.'

The RAIN VC: A Venture Capital + Defense Directory in the US

The RAIN VC is the first comprehensive report on venture capital's involvement in the US defense sector. George Howell, the lead author: 'The report covers all emerging critical technology industries, highlighting the 40 most important VC firms in the defense space and the 150 most prominent VC-backed defense and dual-use companies.'

The RAIN UAS: High-Altitude Platforms and Artificial Intelligence

RAIN presents two series of reports providing in-depth analysis of the new defense frontier in the stratosphere: High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) and High-Altitude Long-Endurance Systems (HALEs). Analyst Rutger Veltman: 'The high-altitude segment is of crucial importance in the future battlefield. We map, track and evaluate platforms, technologies, investments, policy, military requirements and more.' Analyst Larein Zhang: 'Through our comprehensive data analysis, along with trends and forecasts, we offer an entry point to the complex HAPS and HALE sectors.'

RAIN Ethics

The RAIN Research Group includes a dedicated Ethics Division covering the debate on AI in the defense sector. RAIN's 60 second videos and Primers outline the key issues. Jorrit Kamminga, the Director of RAIN+ Ethics: 'The revolutionary impact of AI in defense mandates a re-examination of the ethics of war.'

RAIN Data

Peter Wilcox, Director of RAIN Data: 'Our data shows granular relationships which provide new insights into the AI evolutions affecting the defense sector.'

