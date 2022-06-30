TD Launches 5th TD Ready Challenge Focused on Equity-Based Solutions for Climate Change

$10 million in grants to be awarded to organizations in Canada and the U.S.

TORONTO and CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD announced today that applications are now open for the 2022 TD Ready Challenge. This year, TD is seeking to support eligible non-profit and charitable organizations that are focused on solutions to assist people and communities who may be negatively impacted by climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

For 2022, there is a maximum total of 10 grants available of either CDN $1 million or USD $1 million each depending on the country of residence of the applicant.

"Climate change may be impacting everyone, but certain populations are more likely to face worse consequences from its effects," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "As we all work towards a net-zero world, it is crucial that all voices and different perspectives be included in new ways of adapting to environmental changes. This year's TD Ready Challenge will focus on providing support to organizations that are developing scalable solutions to ensure that everyone is supported during the transition to the low-carbon economy of tomorrow."

As both the private and public sectors take steps to mitigate the effects of climate change and move towards an equitable transition to a low-carbon economy, many people and communities may be affected in different and inequitable ways, including:

Racialized and Indigenous communities

Seniors, youth, and children

Newcomers

Low-income communities

People with pre-existing health conditions and/or disabilities

Communities that have traditionally been economically dependent on carbon-intensive industries

As a result, this year's problem statement seeks applications from eligible organizations that have designed scalable and/or replicable solutions, such as providing support to communities seeking to transition to the low-carbon economy, mitigating the effects of climate change on vulnerable populations, supporting the development of the cleantech sector, innovation in sustainable land use, or large-scale green infrastructure solutions.

"Communities across our footprint are incredibly diverse, and we know climate change is likely impacting each differently and often inequitably. That's why the 2022 TD Ready Challenge aims to support organizations helping communities address the impacts of climate change and the transition to the low-carbon economy," said Shelley Sylva, Head of U.S. Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®. "Community-based organizations understand the greatest needs of their neighbors and we believe, with our support, they will be able to help those disproportionately affected by climate change adapt to these challenges."

The TD Ready Challenge is a key component of the Bank's global corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment. Since 2018, the TD Ready Challenge has granted $40 million CAD to 50 charitable organizations to help respond to pressing societal issues tied to several TD Ready Commitment interconnected drivers of change.

TD will be accepting grant applications until August 11, 2022. For complete details about this year's Challenge, please visit td.com/readychallenge.

About the TD Ready Commitment

Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy reflects the commitments we make and is represented by the actions we take together to drive progress towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. It is embedded in our proven business model, guided by our purpose and inspired by our forward focus. The TD Ready Commitment accelerates and amplifies our collective actions in the communities we serve.

As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to help open doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

