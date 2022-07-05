In New Book, Entrepreneurs Articulate an Inspiring Vision of Failing as Evolution

"A Love Affair with Failure" by Dr. Akintoye Akindele and Olakunle Soriyan is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Love Affair with Failure: When Hitting Bottom Becomes a Launchpad to Success by Dr. Akintoye Akindele and Olakunle Soriyan is now available. The book is published by Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Dr. Akintoye Akindele and Olakunle Soriyan Release “A Love Affair with Failure” with ForbesBooks (PRNewswire)

Troubled by the game-changing possibilities missed because of humanity's fear of failure, Akindele and Soriyan present a new theory of entrepreneurial success that draws a stark line between failure and failing. Failure is a noun that limits people to false ideas of final outcomes. Failing, on the other hand, is a verb. It's an outcome of action and effort that should be viewed as progress, or as a transition into something better.

With A Love Affair with Failure, Akindele and Soriyan aim to help emerging entrepreneurs prepare for the inevitable challenges ahead by urging them to be resilient in the pursuit of their dreams and embrace the idea of failing as both a prerequisite for achieving success, as well as a victory in itself because of the courage it signifies.

"We wrote this book because we do not believe in failure. We believe in failing," Akindele explained. "Failure is a destination; it is a windowless prison that confines, but it does not exist unless you accept that it does. Failing, on the other hand, is about embarking on a journey of new knowledge and new beginnings."

About Dr. Akintoye Akindele, DBA, CFA

Dr. Akintoye Akindele is Chairman of Platform Capital, CEO of Duport Midstream Company Limited, CEO of Atlantic International Refineries & Petrochemicals Limited, Co-Chairman of Liquidity Club, Director of Koniku Incorporated USA, and Founder of Synergy Capital Managers. Akindele is also an investor, best-selling author, and philanthropist who is passionate about enhancing Africa's role in the global economy. He earned a doctorate in Business Administration (Finance) from the International School of Management in Paris.

Akindele serves as a faculty member at the University of Lagos Business School, lecturing on finance and entrepreneurship.

About Olakunle Soriyan

Olakunle Soriyan is a mentor and executive coach for leaders across the globe. As Chief Knowledge Officer of Kenneth Soriyan Research and Ideas LLC, his work reinvigorates leaders to embrace what sets them apart in order to maintain personal and professional relevance. He is also the CEO of AFRICA HOUSE, an organization linking investors to entrepreneurs and innovators of African descent. Beyond his work with governments, individuals, and large corporations, Soriyan is the founder of Eshirya Africa, a 501(c)(3) Exempt Non-Profit focused on mobilizing and empowering 1% of the African population (who live in Africa) as well as people of African descent everywhere to function as a movement unlimited in thought and action.

Soriyan and his family are based in Texas.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

Christina Wells, Forbes Books, cwells@forbesbooks.com

Adesola Adesugba, The Platform Capital, a.adesugba@theplatformcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForbesBooks