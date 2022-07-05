Renovo Home Partners Adds Reborn Home Solutions

DALLAS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovo Home Partners ("Renovo") today announces its acquisition of regional home remodeling business Reborn Home Solutions ("Reborn"). This is the third acquisition for Renovo since its forming in late 2021 with the combination of Alure Home Improvements, Dreamstyle Remodeling and Remodel USA. Renovo also owns well-known regional brands NEWPRO Home Solutions and Woodbridge Home Solutions.

Reborn was founded in 1983 and has multiple locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada that offer kitchen remodeling, shower conversions, and window replacement. Additionally, Reborn is a leading cabinet refacing manufacturer with strategic marketing and vendor partnerships nationwide. Reborn is recognized as a thought leader by industry peers, has driven significant growth, and holds a strong brand position in their markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reborn to the Renovo family of home improvement partners. Reborn further strengthens our presence in the Western US and also brings extensive capabilities and opportunities in cabinet refacing," said John Dupuy, Renovo's Chief Executive Officer. "Cabinet refacing is a product with significant growth potential that can be leveraged throughout the expanding Renovo platform."

The Renovo platform provides access to peer experience and insight as well as the necessary infrastructure, processes, and tech-enabled resources to help partner companies thrive. With a culture rooted in teamwork and a desire to win together, Renovo supports their partner companies in developing value creation plans with the intention of accelerating growth while preserving the value of their existing management teams and brands.

"When choosing a partner to take Reborn to the next level, Renovo was the clear fit," says Vince Nardo, CEO of Reborn. "We look forward to partnering with all of the Renovo partner companies to create the nation's leading remodeler, setting a new standard in customer service in the home improvement industry."

Based in Dallas, Texas, Renovo Home Partners is a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platform focused on high-volume, quick-turn bath, window, cabinet refacing, siding, roofing and other remodeling services to homeowners across the United States. With multiple leading brands under one management team, Renovo Home Partners supports its partner companies with best-in-class back office support and technology, strategic guidance, best practices sharing, talent acquisition and development, and access to its vendor network. With a strong commitment to superior customer service, outstanding product quality, and expert installation, Renovo Home Partners is proud to service its homeowner customer base. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com or follow us on Linkedin.

