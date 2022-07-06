Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in Redding

Shasta Computer Repair Reopens as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, Offering Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More

REDDING, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local tech repair provider Shasta Computer Repair has reopened as an Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ franchise. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones—and everything in between.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Asurion) (PRNewswire)

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions repair experts have fixed more than 14 million devices and can help with most any tech mishap, with most basic repairs completed in 45 minutes or less.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Redding is locally owned by Andrew Bley and Matthew Jones. No stranger to tech repair, Bley and Jones founded Shasta Computer Repair six years ago and are excited for the opportunity to continue growing their business as part of the Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions family.

"We founded Shasta Computer Repair to fill a need for high-quality phone repair in Redding," Bley said. "Now, as part of the Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions franchise network, we can offer more repair types and provide even better service to our customers, thanks to the company's industry-leading processes, partnerships, and network of experienced repair technicians."

The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 1-year limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 800 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

"We are excited to serve people in Redding with fast and affordable tech repair," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

The new store is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

1020 E Cypress Ave Unit 200, Redding, CA 96002

(530) 399-6599

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 700 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Asurion) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions