Harris Health System selects RayStation: RaySearch Laboratories

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Harris Health System in Texas, USA, has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®* for its Smith Clinic location.

Harris Health's Smith Clinic is located in Houston, Texas. The center has three linear accelerators and treats approximately 1,000 patients annually. RayStation will replace the center's current treatment planning system and the order includes new and advanced technology, such as multi-criteria optimization, adaptive planning and machine learning techniques for automated contouring.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are happy to welcome reputable Smith Clinic at Harris Health as our customer and look forward to a rewarding collaboration and the opportunity to contribute to improved care for the center's patients."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3597331/1601667.pdf RaySearch Press Release July 6, 2022 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-hhs-1200x620px,c3068414 PR HHS 1200x620px

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories