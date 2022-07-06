Lely Optimizes Cloud Environment with Infor

Farming innovator chooses Infor CloudSuite Equipment to deliver growth and environmental impact

UTRECHT, Netherlands, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Lely has deployed its Infor CloudSuite Equipment enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to enhance growth and innovation in its production of milking robotics. The future-proof, flexible solution offers improvements in areas such as tracking capabilities, quality management and supply chain management.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Lely is a Dutch family-owned company in the agricultural sector founded in 1948. The company designs and manufactures automated systems for dairy farmers around the world to enable them to excel in sustainable milk production to feed the world. With the new cloud-based Infor ERP, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Lely wants to increase flexibility to support innovation in milking robotics.

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Equipment: www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-equipment

The agricultural world is changing. The growing world population and shortage of raw materials require more insight. Through automation and robotics, agricultural entrepreneurs can perform simple analyses to, for example, monitor their livestock and increase productivity. The Infor CloudSuite application supports the necessary flexibility.

"I am very proud of the way we did the implementations as a team with Infor's alliance partner Apex Systems and Infor. We made it a team success. The requirements were that it should be implemented in a short time, that the users and customers would not feel it and that there would be no downtime in production. Every requirement was met. The servers were replaced and the new system switched over during the weekend, so by Monday morning, the cloud applications were already working perfectly. The ultimate measure was our customers never felt any disruption," says Bart Kuijpers, Lely's head of data, value & IT. "A huge advantage is we no longer need to do any system updates or maintain any servers. Everything is looked after by Infor. The ERP is at the centre of our IT landscape, and now we can take advantage of regular functionality updates and the Infor Data Lake as a central data repository."

"The Infor solution provides the flexibility to manage the most complex value chains, such as supply chain management, procurement insight and more efficient production processes. With the ERP solution, organisations can quickly adapt as industry trends change. This optimizes their operations and helps to increase revenue opportunities," said Hein Kivits, Infor's senior sales director in Benelux. "We are pleased to provide Lely with a solid foundation that will help them achieve their ambition to remain the market leader in the agricultural sector."

In the next phase of the implementation, Infor's cloud-based application will be deployed in the other countries where Lely is active in 2022 and 2023. The focus is to improve the supply chain and financial processes.

About Lely

Lely is located in Maassluis, The Netherlands, and for more than 70 years has stood for innovative milking robotics worldwide. As one of the world's leading organisations in the agricultural business Lely employs more than 1,600 people. In more than 45 countries, cattle farmers work with these solutions in the barn or on the farm every day. Lely has two production facilities and three R&D departments to support product development. For more information, please visit www.lely.com/nl.

About Infor

Infor is the global leader in enterprise cloud software, specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high-tech. Infor's business-critical applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational benefits with security and faster time-to-value. We deliver successful business outcomes for customers, and we continually innovate to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. More than 60,000 organisations in over 175 countries - from Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized enterprises - rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure and long-term vision enable us to maintain lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

Infor PR Manager, EMEA

+447976111243

Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor