Mercer Advisors Acquires Starks Financial Group, Inc.

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Southeast Presence

DENVER, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Starks Financial Group, Inc. ("Starks"). Starks is a respected financial planning and wealth management firm located in Asheville, North Carolina, with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $250 million.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since Dawn Starks, CFP® founded Starks Financial Group in 1999, they have helped numerous clients understand and manage their money. Their team of financial planners believes in the empowerment that accompanies financial literacy – understanding how resources can work hard to help reach financial goals. Financial planners help navigate life's twists and turns.

Commenting on the transaction, Dawn Starks stated: "My partner Jennifer Adams, CFP®, Vice President, and I are proud of the comprehensive wealth management firm we have built. As a women-owned and operated firm, we understand the unique challenges facing women. As a result, we have built a practice that not only serves the interests of women, but those of same sex partners, along with others seeking our brand of deep financial planning. We were also at that age and stage of needing to put together a succession plan for our practice to help ensure uninterrupted care for our clients should something unforeseen happen to either of us. We learned of Mercer Advisors as a potential acquiring partner because several of our peers had been acquired by them, and David Barton, Vice Chairman and Leader of Mergers and Acquisitions at Mercer Advisors, spearheaded all of those transactions. After meeting with David, we knew we had found the right partner for us. We loved their family office services and the fact that Mercer Advisors would take over time-consuming back-office work. But what really impressed us was their investment and attention to many women's advancement initiatives, including their "InvestHers" platform supporting women's groups across the organization and beyond. The cultural fit between our firms could not be higher."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Starks on behalf of Mercer Advisors, stated: "Dawn and Jennifer are doing pioneering work building and supporting the advancement of financial independence for women and are exactly the quality of financial planners we are seeking to add to our team. As a service business, you are only as good as your people, and our industry is talent starved. In Starks, we are adding highly qualified new team members, which is a primary aim of our M&A strategy ~ adding needed talent to support our growth."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Dawn and Jennifer have built a great business and a strong team, and they are highly respected in our industry and in their community. As a women founded, owned, and led firm, they will join with the nine other women-led firms who have chosen Mercer Advisors as their new home and add to the ranks of our advisory team which is already over 50% women. We are thrilled to be expanding in North Carolina and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 670 employees, and operates nationally through 60+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of March 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.