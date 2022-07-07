Cowbell Doubles Underwriting Capacity in a Multi-Year Program Agreement with Palomar

Agreement expands Cowbell's reinsurance panel to 9 prominent, global reinsurers

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced an agreement with Palomar Excess & Surplus Insurance Company . The expansion of Cowbell's relationship with Palomar doubles the available reinsurance capacity for Cowbell Prime 250 , Cowbell's cyber coverage for businesses with up to $250 million in revenue. The agreement brings Cowbell's total global reinsurance panel to 9 providers – including Cowbell Re .

Cowbell is rapidly renewing and expanding its insurance capacity partnerships to address the exploding market demand for cyber insurance while aggressively deploying innovative services to control losses. The company accomplishes this with its robust network of 17,000 brokers across 3,000 agencies and monitored risk pool of 25 million U.S. businesses (78% of U.S. SMEs). Paired with its risk engineering services, Cowbell proactively engages with its policyholders to implement better cybersecurity practices.

"This new multi-year contract with Palomar is an exciting next step as we continue to expand our innovative underwriting strategy while partnering in building a profitable insurance portfolio," said Trent Cooksley, co-founder and COO at Cowbell Cyber. "We've made it our duty to help organizations become more secure by bundling, with our policies, resources that policyholders need to improve their cybersecurity standing and proactively remediate cyber exposures."

Cowbell's in-house team of cyber claims experts contribute directly in minimizing claim severity by intervening immediately when cyber incidents get reported. This, along with Cowbell's innovative services to control losses, allows the company to keep reported claims under 2% across all programs since inception.

"This expansion of the Program is significant in two ways- the increase in capacity from existing markets and the new markets that have joined in this very challenging environment," said Jason Sears, EVP at Palomar. "It is a testament that this was achievable through our combined efforts and the support of Gallagher Re on the placement."

"Cowbell is a centerpiece of our PLMR-FRONT initiative," said Mac Armstrong, Chairman of the Board at Palomar Holdings, Inc. We are thrilled to partner with the Cowbell team and a best in class panel of reinsurers to attack the dynamic and growing cyber market."

