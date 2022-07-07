Mercer Advisors Acquires Harrison & Company Wealth Management, LLC

Expanding Mercer Advisors' East Coast Presence

DENVER, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Harrison & Company Wealth Management, LLC ("HCO""). HCO, a respected wealth management firm located in Roanoke, VA, serves approximately 120 clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $150 million. HCO was founded by Bruce Harrison CFP®, Senior Partner. HCO's team will also be joining Mercer Advisors.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

HCO's approach to financial management begins with financial planning and investment management but goes much further to enable clients to achieve confidence and clarity about every aspect of their financial life.

Commenting on the transaction, Bruce H. Harrison, ("Bruce") stated: "My partner Ian and I wanted to expand our service offering and also offload onerous, time-consuming responsibilities to free us up to do what we do best, servicing our clients at the highest level and winning new ones. We were introduced to David Barton, Vice Chairman and Head of M&A at Mercer Advisors to discuss our option set and see if partnering with Mercer Advisors made sense. After meeting with David, we loved the in-house family office services they offer like estate planning, tax return preparation, corporate trustee services, etc., all while taking over our back-office duties and creating excess capacity for us. It was a perfect fit for me and my partner Ian A. Hamre, CFA®, our team, and our clients."

David Barton, Vice Chairman and former CEO of Mercer Advisors, who led this acquisition stated: "Bruce and Ian were looking to build scale to create necessary leverage or join a like-minded firm that already climbed that mountain. They chose to join us and the cultural fit between our two firms is superior. This is a win-win transaction for all concerned and this acquisition builds on our already deep presence in the Virginia, D.C. area.

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Bruce and Ian have built a great business, a strong team, and they are highly respected wealth management professionals. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors' team and expanding our presence in Virginia. We look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 670 employees, and operates nationally through 60+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of March 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Corporate trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

