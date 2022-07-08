Modular Building Institute Releases 2022 Annual Reports for the Commercial Modular Construction Industry

These reports contain a compete overview of the commercial modular construction industry—both permanent and relocatable—and includes exclusive data from member companies around the world.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modular Building Institute (MBI)—the world's largest trade association for the commercial modular construction industry—is excited to announce the release of its 2022 annual industry reports. These reports cover the two main portions of the commercial modular building industry: Permanent Modular Construction and Relocatable Buildings.

"These annual reports are one of MBI's most valuable member benefits," says Tom Hardiman , Executive Director of MBI.

For these reports, MBI gathered statistical information about the size and growth of the commercial modular construction industry. These reports have become the leading source of information on the industry and are used worldwide by investment firms, banks, the media, researchers, consultants, and students. Contents include General Industry Descriptions, Floors Shipped, Gross Sales, Sales by Market Segment, Dealer Gross Revenue, Lease Fleet Composition, Sale of Used Units, Industry Manufacturing Data, Industry Estimates, and Visuals of Contemporary Modular Buildings.

These newly-released reports include detailing findings and analysis, including:

Key North American Markets, featuring detailed regional breakdowns of the United States and Canada ;

Revenue & Market Share;

Overviews of the international modular construction market; and

Case studies from award-winning modular projects around the world.

In addition to the release of the 2022 reports, MBI has also just made available—free of charge—its annual reports from 2021. MBI's annual reports from 2020 are also available, providing a detailed three-year overview of the entire construction industry featuring data that isn't available anywhere else.

The complete 2022, 2021, and 2020 industry reports are available now at https://www.modular.org/industry-analysis/

