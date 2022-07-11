GID Adds 27,000 Square Feet to Industrial Portfolio in Las Vegas with New Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID Industrial announced today that it has acquired 4530 Calimesa, an infill warehouse totaling 27,309 square feet located in the North Las Vegas submarket. This acquisition marks the company's fourth investment in the region this year.

The building is 100 percent leased to a credit tenant and has a 3-year average lease term. The building has a single suite and four doors with an average clear height of 28 feet.

GID Industrial recently acquired two additional centers in the North Las Vegas area, Nellis Industrial Park and SunPoint Commerce Center. Offering a variety of suite sizes and locations, these assets allow GID to offer an array of leasing options to existing and potential tenants in the market.

To learn more about GID Industrial, visit gid.com/industrial.

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, more than 20 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

