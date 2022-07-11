New Report Highlights U.S. Pork Industry Contributions to American Jobs and the Economy

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) released a new economic report highlighting how America's pig farmers are significant contributors to the United States' agricultural and overall economy. The report highlights pork industry value chain contributions and growth over the past five years.

The combined economic contribution from hog production and pork processing supports more than 600,000 American jobs.

"This report underscores how the pork industry is an important pillar to the U.S. economy and the positive ripple effect it has on many other important sectors in the American supply chain," said Holly Cook, NPPC staff economist. "From farm to fork, the combined economic contribution from hog production and pork processing supports more than 600,000 American jobs and generates $178 billion of direct, indirect and induced sales that equate to $57 billion in value-added GDP."

Key takeaways in the report include:

The pork industry supports 613,823 direct and indirect jobs in the United States .

In 2021, more than 66,000 pig farms sold more than 140 million hogs worth over $28 billion in gross cash receipts. And the number of U.S. pig farms has grown since 2012.

Farming and processing sectors are responsible for supporting more than $35 billion in personal income and boosts economic activity in related services such as trucking, grain elevators, insurance and other rural-based businesses.

In 2021, approximately 25% of U.S. pork was exported abroad, which equates to 7 billion pounds of pork valued at $8 billion . In addition, exports added more than $62 per head in value to each pig marketed in 2021.

The pork industry generates significant economic activity through its purchase of inputs. Feed inputs, such as corn and soybean meal, account for an estimated 56% of total U.S. production costs.

"It's vital to share this economic snapshot as America's pork producers continue to engage with regulators and policymakers, food companies and others to convey how our businesses directly and indirectly impact the larger economy," said Terry Wolters, NPPC president and owner of Stoney Creek Farms in Pipestone, Minnesota. "As a producer, this analysis makes me proud to see the impact I have being part of the thriving U.S. pork industry."

In addition to the national report, NPPC released 22 state-level economic reports. These reports highlight how the pork industry contributes at a grassroots level and shows the breadth of the industry producing affordable, safe and nutritious pork for consumers here and abroad.

View more pork industry economic data at NPPC.org/The-Pork-Industry.

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America's 66,000 pork producers who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals; in protecting the environment and public health; and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org .

