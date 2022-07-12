Carolinas AGC Foundation Awards Five Scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers. Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the five 2022 CAGC Foundation Scholarship recipients.

$4,500 Scholarships:

Ethan Houston, East Carolina University

Ethan is studying Construction Management and is expected to graduate in 2023. He is currently interning with T.A. Loving Company in Goldsboro, NC, where is supervisors sang his praises. During the scholarship interview process, the scholarship committee was impressed by Ethan's passion to learn, specifically noting that he desires to truly understand the construction industry before becoming a manager. At one point in the interview, Ethan stated "I don't care what you pay me, I just want to learn." When asked where he sees himself in five years, he would love to still be with T.A. Loving and be in a position to give back to the industry that has taught him so much.

Allie Stark, Clemson University

Allie is studying Construction Science and Management with a minor in Architecture and Business Administration. Originally wanting to be a vet, she took a class in high school that opened her eyes to the field of construction, and it immediately changed her career path. Allie impressed the scholarship committee on her application essay by stating that she wants to help with the imbalances that females face when pursuing construction careers, and later on job sites and in board rooms. Her leadership skills include a dedicated work ethic, showing and earning respect.

$1,000 Scholarships

Sophia Migliaccio, North Carolina State University

Ivan Herrera, Rowan Cabarrus Community College

Nicholas Waldrop, Midlands Technical College

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

