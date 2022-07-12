CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached 6.3 Million Contracts in Q2 2022, Up 21% from Q2 2021

LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) reached 6.3 million contracts in Q2 2022, up 21% year on year. Reflecting all trading reported from outside the United States, volume was driven largely by 43% growth in Equity Index products, a 28% increase in Interest Rate products, a 24% rise in Foreign Exchange products and a 44% growth in Equity Options.

"Market conditions in the second quarter of the year continued to create a heightened need for risk management globally as clients worldwide worked to navigate sustained uncertainty and volatility," said Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities, Options and International Markets, CME Group. "We saw considerable increases in volumes in Europe and Asia in Q2 and continue to work with clients in these regions and beyond to provide the financial and commodity risk management tools they rely on, around the clock and around the world."

In Q2 2022, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit 4.3 million contracts, up 15% from Q2 2021. This was driven by a strong performance in Equity Index products and Interest Rate products in the region, up 31% and 24% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Asia Pacific ADV reached 1.7 million contracts in Q2 2022, up 36% year on year. This was driven by 70% growth in Equity Index products, 38% growth in Interest Rate products and 37% growth in Energy products in the region.

Latin America ADV grew to 164,000 contracts in Q2 2022, up 40% from Q1 2021. This was led by 59% growth in Equity Index products and 65% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Canada ADV grew to 154,000 contracts in Q2 2022, up 20% year on year. This was driven by a strong performance in Equity Index and Interest Rate products, up 34% and 30% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 23.1 million contracts in Q2 2022, up 25% over the same period in 2021. This increase was largely driven growth in Equity Index products, up 57%, as well as Foreign Exchange and Interest Rate products, both up 24%.

