Blenders Eyewear Announces New Philanthropic Initiative, Blenders Cares

Leading eyewear brand launches charitable giveback program debuting at San Diego Pride Parade

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, the leading eyewear brand, today announced the official launch of Blenders Cares, a new charitable initiative dedicated to supporting impactful nonprofit organizations in an effort to make positive and long-lasting change for important issues. Blenders Cares' inaugural partnership is with San Diego Pride, with Blenders serving as an official sponsor of the annual San Diego Pride Parade, to be held this Saturday, July 16. Since its inception in 2012, Blenders Eyewear has always supported and celebrated a variety of important causes including breast cancer awareness, LGBTQIA+ rights, and more. Through the official Blenders Cares program, Blenders Eyewear will continue its philanthropic endeavors and ongoing mission in encouraging all to live boldly and participate in causes that they're passionate about.

(PRNewswire)

"Blenders Eyewear was founded upon the motto of, 'Life in Forward Motion,' a notion close to our hearts that goes beyond our products," said Christian Scott, Blenders Eyewear Vice President of Marketing. "We're excited to carry out this mission and inspire others to get involved through Blenders Cares. San Diego Pride's year-round philanthropy within and beyond the San Diego community embodies this mission. Partnering with and supporting them for the Pride parade is the first of many initiatives that we're thrilled to unveil as part of the Blenders Cares program."

As the first of many powerful initiatives to come within the Blenders Cares program, Blenders Eyewear is excited to support San Diego Pride through sponsorship and by participating in the event's celebrations and empowering the local San Diego community. The 2022 San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16th at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Ave. and Normal St. and ends at the Pride Festival area in Balboa Park. The San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is one of the largest pride parades in the United States, attracting over 300,000 attendees and participants.

"In a time where far too many corporations work to profit off the LGBTQ community while supporting anti-LGBTQ legislators, Blenders Eyewear should be held as a model of LGBTQ corporate partnership and philanthropy. They directly invest in our community as authentic committed supporters of the values San Diego Pride stands for," said Fernando Z. López, the Executive Director of San Diego Pride. "We are honored to be the first official partner of Blenders Cares and look forward to making a more LGBTQ inclusive San Diego community and world alongside one another."

To further support the cause and empower customers to show their pride, Blenders Eyewear released the limited-edition Pride North Park X2 sunglasses where 100% of the proceeds go to San Diego Pride. This is the second year of the partnership between both brands, with the goal of creating a positive impact within their shared hometown.

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and the Blenders Cares program, please visit BlendersEyewear.com and follow @BlendersEyewear on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For more information on San Diego Pride, please visit SDPride.org and follow @SanDiegoPride on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Blenders Eyewear



Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle.

About San Diego Pride



Founded in 1974, San Diego Pride is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is: Fostering pride in and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities, locally, nationally, and globally. Learn more about Pride week events at SDPride.org.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

BlendersEyewear@5wpr.com

212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blenders Eyewear