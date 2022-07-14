Graphisoft further empowers its customers' software ecosystem with updates and benefits to Graphisoft Forward, Graphisoft Learn, and the Graphisoft Community.

BUDAPEST, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions provider for architecture, today unveiled significant updates to its key service offerings — enabling Archicad users to achieve returns on their software investment through automatic upgrades, exclusive tools, personalized technical support, and role-specific training programs. The latest announcement supports Graphisoft's strategy of combining innovative architectural software solutions with supportive services and access to a global community of fellow users.

Graphisoft Forward

Graphisoft Forward is a robust service and benefits package — Graphisoft's global response to the real-world demands of running a building design practice today. Subscribers can maximize value and productivity while lowering the overall cost of ownership through exclusive tools, support, and services. Product updates are included and guarantee that Archicad users benefit from the latest innovations and capabilities instantly.

"We recognize that our customers can benefit from an ecosystem that complements their investment in software. Graphisoft Forward is a response to the needs of our customers to ensure that they can focus on their business," said Márton Kiss, Director, Global Customer Engagement at Graphisoft.

What's new in Graphisoft Forward

With the release of Archicad 26, Graphisoft Forward subscribers get access to powerful productivity tools, including:

Library Part Maker — architects can develop their own parametric object library, such as doors, windows, etc. without scripting.

Additional Surface Catalogue — Engaging, modern visualizations make client approvals fast and easy thanks to the fresh content added to the Additional Surface Catalog.

One-year Enscape subscription free with a two-year commitment — combine real-time rendering and virtual reality that brings visual exploration directly into the modeling tools, so architects can focus on creating and building great architecture. Visit enscape.graphisoft.com for details.

Visit graphisoft.com/forward to learn more and to subscribe to Graphisoft Forward.

Graphisoft Learn

Graphisoft Learn is an innovative, modern, and flexible learning program that helps users get the most out of Graphisoft's solutions and services through individual courses, learning paths, and learning bundles specific to industry roles and responsibilities. Graduates of the online self-paced, hybrid, and live Learn programs receive globally recognized certification, further strengthening their competitive edge in the AEC industry.

"I was very impressed by the versatility of the Learn Portal — it offered more than I expected, and it really felt tailor-made," said Ruben Groot, BIM Manager and Architect at Groot Architecture. In busy times, the Learn Portal offers me an opportunity to delve further into BIM in the areas that are important to me at times that suit me. It enabled me, both as an architect and an external BIM manager, to get the most out of Archicad and to help other architectural firms with the aim of making better buildings through better BIM."

What's new in Graphisoft Learn

With today's release of Archicad 26, the first of three bundles is now available for purchase at learn.graphisoft.com. The Model Authoring Bundle includes 20 self-paced video courses and 14 trainer-led online courses, organized in several learning paths around modeling, documentation, design options, and BIM workflows. Upon successful completion of the courses, users are awarded the Archicad BIM Author Certificate.

Additional training bundles will be available for purchase later this year. These include:

Model Management Bundle : equips users with the knowledge required to coordinate a model and manage project delivery.

Office Management Bundle: includes materials related to BIM standards, office-level BIM practices, and people and management processes, all required to run a BIM-enabled practice.

Learn more at learn.graphisoft.com.

Graphisoft Community

Graphisoft Community makes it fast and easy for Archicad, BIMcloud, BIMx, and DDScad users to share solutions and get expert help through a state-of-the-art, user-friendly experience that combines Archicad Talk and Help Center into one, easy-to-search resource. The platform offers fast, efficient support and search functions, and ensures quick feedback from peer users and Graphisoft experts.

What's new in Graphisoft Community

Archicad 26 New Features articles — users can acquaint themselves with all the latest capabilities and improvements in the latest release thanks to the practical examples provided in each article. — users can acquaint themselves with all the latest capabilities and improvements in the latest release thanks to the practical examples provided in each article. Read the articles

Graphisoft Insights — a one-stop hub for news on solutions and services, events, competitions, training, customer success stories, and more. Topics are organized into categories for easier searching. — a one-stop hub for news on solutions and services, events, competitions, training, customer success stories, and more. Topics are organized into categories for easier searching. Visit Graphisoft Insights

"We are truly inspired by our users' knowledge, creativity, and willingness to share," said Gordana Radonic, Global Community Manager. "Graphisoft Community is an essential resource for everyone who is looking for guidance, wants to share ideas, or involve others in shared thinking. This allows everyone to focus their time on doing what they do best — creating great buildings, with an extra layer of inspiration coming from fellow users," she added. Learn more at community.graphisoft.com.

About Graphisoft

Graphisoft ® empowers teams to design great buildings, through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industries. Our award-winning products and solutions support OPEN BIM for workflow transparency, longevity, and data accessibility for built assets. Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx®, the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud®, the AEC industry's first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members' network connection. DDScad solutions support users with intelligent Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) design tools, integrated calculations, and comprehensive documentation of all building system disciplines. DDScad Architect & Construction is developed for architects, building contractors, and manufacturers of industrialized timber frame housing in Scandinavian markets. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more, visit graphisoft.com.

