Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods of fiscal 2022 ended May 31, 2022.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled approximately $20.9 million compared to sales of $21.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Income from operations was $2,019,644 compared to $2,638,011 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2021. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $1,494,111, or $0.43 per share, compared to net income of $2,414,477, or $0.69 per share, in the same quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2022, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $47.9 million compared to sales of $42.4 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2021. Net income was $1,372,789, or $0.39 per share, compared to net income of $2,849,839, or $0.82 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Net income for both the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2021 were positively affected by a one-time gain of $687,387 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loans.

"Our decision to build our most important inventory at the beginning of our busy Spring and Summer season worked well," said CEO Chad Summers. "It reduced some product costs and helped insulate us against the continuing supply chain disruptions from China. We were able to provide high product availability and on-time fulfillment rates for our customers. We remain well positioned with our inventory on hand entering the 4th quarter."

As of May 31, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.1 million, and there was $9.0 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company repaid an additional $1.0 million, and as product is sold and accounts receivable are collected, we expect to continue to repay the amount drawn against the line.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)





May 31, 2022

August 31, 2021











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,130,450

$ 1,184,313 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2021 - $0)

8,271,856



7,086,503 Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2021 - $250,000)

19,898,803



14,391,365 Prepaid expenses

2,257,576



2,305,820 Prepaid income taxes

3,876



252,958











Total current assets

32,562,561



25,220,959











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,661,706



3,886,543











Intangible assets, net

30,092



30,897











Total assets $ 37,254,359

$ 29,138,399











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 1,794,717

$ 1,349,677 Bank indebtedness

9,000,000



3,000,000 Accrued liabilities

2,045,281



1,798,088











Total current liabilities

12,839,998



6,147,765











Deferred tax liability

128,497



116,945











Total liabilities

12,968,495



6,264,710











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,492,842 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)

824,039



823,171 Additional paid-in capital

725,729



687,211 Retained earnings

22,736,096



21,363,307











Total stockholders' equity

24,285,864



22,873,689











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,254,359

$ 29,138,399

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)





Three Month Period Ended May 31,

Nine Month Period Ended May 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021



















SALES $ 20,922,190 $ 21,619,952

$ 47,900,665 $ 42,396,591



















COST OF SALES

15,569,380

16,037,702



36,658,766

31,239,866



















GROSS PROFIT

5,352,810

5,582,250



11,241,899

11,156,725



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,125,692

966,298



2,798,094

2,556,902 Depreciation and amortization

83,291

69,353



237,001

175,171 Wages and employee benefits

2,124,183

1,908,588



5,957,601

5,226,021























3,333,166

2,944,239



8,992,696

7,958,094



















Income from operations

2,019,644

2,638,011



2,249,203

3,198,631



















OTHER ITEMS

















Other income

903

3,000



(294,097)

9,000 Interest expense

(47,972)

(9,283)



(98,868)

(9,283) Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

687,387



-

687,387



(47,069)

681,104



(392,965)

687,104



















Income before income taxes

1,972,575

3,319,115



1,856,238

3,885,735



















Income tax expense

(478,464)

(904,638)



(483,449)

(1,035,896)



















Net income $ 1,494,111 $ 2,414,477

$ 1,372,789 $ 2,849,839



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.69

$ 0.39 $ 0.82



















Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.69

$ 0.39 $ 0.82



















Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,492,842

3,489,161



3,492,266

3,485,525 Diluted

3,492,842

3,489,161



3,492,266

3,485,525













































JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)





Nine Month Period Ended May 31,

2022



2021











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 1,372,789

$ 2,849,839 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

237,001



175,171 Stock-based compensation expense

39,386



70,391 Gain on extinguishment of debt

-



(680,707) Deferred income tax expense

11,552



(57,768)











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) in accounts receivable

(1,185,353)



(4,776,635) (Increase) decrease in inventory

(5,507,438)



1,430,506 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

48,244



(1,544,728) Decrease in prepaid income taxes

249,082



- Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

692,233



736,595 Increase in income taxes payable

-



189,594











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,042,504)



(1,607,742)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,011,359)



(1,019,259)











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,011,359)



(1,019,259)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank indebtedness

6,000,000



996,010











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

6,000,000



996,010











Net increase (decrease) in cash

946,137



(1,630,991)











Cash, beginning of period

1,184,313



3,801,037











Cash, end of period $ 2,130,450

$ 2,170,046















