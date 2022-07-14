Leslie's Expands National Retail Footprint with 11 New Store Openings

PHOENIX, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LESL), the nation's most trusted brand in the pool and spa care industry, today announced that it opened 11 new stores in Summer 2022, expanding its retail presence across the U.S., including new store locations in markets where Leslie's has not previously operated: Kalamazoo, MI; Camillus, NY; Brookfield, WI; and Greendale, WI. These new stores bring Leslie's total store count to over 970 across 39 states.

Leslie’s (PRNewswire)

Leslie's CEO Mike Egeck, said "Pool care is complex, but no matter a customer's need or location, we deliver a solution. Our growing network of physical stores and digital properties are fully integrated, providing customers with maximum flexibility to shop however, wherever and whenever they want."

The following new store locations opened in Summer 2022:

Newark, DE

Kalamazoo, MI

Camillus, NY

Syracuse, NY

Souderton, PA

Cranston, RI

Fort Worth, TX

Richmond, TX

Chantilly, VA

Brookfield, WI

Greendale, WI

Leslie's helps customers spend less time maintaining their pool and more time enjoying it. With the opening of its new locations, Leslie's will continue to make available its knowledgeable team of in-store experts and offer an extensive curated product assortment, as well as free in-store AccuBlue water testing, free in-store pool cleaner inspections and labor, and a free Pool Perks rewards program and nationwide service.

The company employs approximately 4,500 associates across the country during the swimming pool season. Leslie's is currently hiring associates and service technicians nationwide and at each new location. Applications can be submitted online at lesliespool.com/jobs.html.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted pool and spa-care brand in the United States. Leslie's offers its products online and in more than 970 locations conveniently located throughout the U.S., making it the go-to source for residential and professional consumers. With free in-store water tests and treatment plans, free in-store repairs, and our industry-leading Pool Perks rewards program, Leslie's is committed to helping you spend less time maintaining your pool and more time enjoying it.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leslie’s