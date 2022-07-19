CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. TO ADD SECOND HIGH-SPEED LINE TO PARMA, ITALY BEVERAGE CAN PLANT

YARDLEY, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that it will construct a second high-speed line at its Parma, Italy aluminum beverage can facility. Commercial production is expected to commence during the first quarter of 2023, and the additional capacity will serve expanding customer requirements in Italy and surrounding markets. The new line will produce more than one billion cans annually and add 80 jobs to the Parma plant. The first line in Parma began operations in early 2019.

Infinitely recyclable beverage cans, the world's most recycled and responsible beverage packaging option, are increasingly preferred among both customers and consumers in Italy, resulting in accelerating market growth. The new line will meet expanding demand in the carbonated soft drink, sparkling water, beer and wine segments of the market.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact:

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.