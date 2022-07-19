Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results

Robust loan growth, continuing strength in asset quality metrics, and significant increases in several key fee income categories highlight quarter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $18.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first six months of 2022 totaled $23.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $32.3 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2021.
"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The substantial growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans and sustained strength in asset quality metrics during the first six months of 2022 exhibit our ongoing focus on meeting the credit needs of our customers while employing sound underwriting practices. The increase in net interest income stemming from earning asset growth and a higher net interest margin, growth in several key fee income revenue streams, and overhead cost control have largely offset a substantially lower level of mortgage banking income primarily resulting from increased mortgage loan interest rates. The entire Mercantile team has adeptly pivoted from assisting clients with initial COVID-19 pandemic-related issues to helping them navigate through the latest economic challenges such as high inflation levels, rising interest rates, and staffing concerns, and we believe our commitment to serving as a trusted advisor will present us with additional opportunities to develop mutually beneficial relationships with new and existing customers."
Second quarter highlights include:
- Annualized net core commercial loan growth of approximately 10 percent
- Significant increase in residential mortgage loan portfolio
- Continued strength in commercial loan pipeline
- Net interest income expansion reflecting loan growth and improved net interest margin
- Substantial increases in several key fee income categories
- Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets and loan charge-offs
- Solid capital position
Operating Results
Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $42.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $45.4 million during the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the current-year second quarter was $34.3 million, up $3.4 million, or 11.2 percent, from $30.9 million during the respective 2021 period due to earning asset growth and an improved net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million during the second quarter of 2022, down from $14.6 million during the second quarter of 2021 mainly due to decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset notable increases in several key fee income categories.
The net interest margin was 2.88 percent in the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.57 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 2.76 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 3.32 percent during the current-year second quarter, up from 2.99 percent during the first quarter of 2022 and 3.20 percent during the second quarter of 2021. The increased yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from a higher yield on other interest-earning assets, reflecting the rising interest rate environment, and a change in earning asset mix, comprised of a decrease in lower-yielding interest-earning deposits and an increase in higher-yielding loans as a percentage of earning assets. An increase in the yield on loans from 3.87 percent during the first quarter of 2022 to 3.97 percent during the current-year second quarter, mainly reflecting higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") significantly raising the targeted federal funds rate by a total of 150 basis points during the period of March 2022 through June 2022, also significantly contributed to the increased yield on average earning assets during the respective periods. The yield on average loans during the second quarter of 2022 was virtually unchanged from the yield during the second quarter of 2021 as the negative impact of a lower level of Paycheck Protection Program net loan fee accretion was substantially offset by the positive impact of the aforementioned higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the FOMC rate hikes. As of June 30, 2022, approximately 63 percent of the commercial loan portfolio consisted of variable-rate loans, with substantially all of the loans subject to immediate repricing in response to likely further FOMC rate hikes.
The cost of funds equaled 0.44 percent in the second quarter of 2022, unchanged from the prior-year second quarter as an increased cost of borrowings, primarily reflecting the issuance of $90.0 million in subordinated notes in December of 2021 and January of 2022, was offset by a decreased cost of time deposits. Subordinated note issuance proceeds of $85.0 million were injected into Mercantile Bank as an increase to equity capital to support anticipated loan growth. The cost of funds during the current-year second quarter was also virtually unchanged from the first quarter of 2022.
A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted since that time, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets by 28 basis points and 42 basis points during the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the net interest margin by 23 basis points and 37 basis points during the respective periods. The excess funds, consisting almost entirely of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of local deposit growth and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities.
Mercantile recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a negative provision expense of $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2021. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net commercial and residential mortgage loan growth, increased specific reserves for certain problem commercial loan relationships, and a higher reserve for residential mortgage loans stemming from slower prepayment speeds and the associated extended average life of the portfolio. The required reserve allocations resulting from these factors were largely offset by the positive impact of a change in the COVID-19 environmental factor, the recording of net loan recoveries, and ongoing strong loan quality metrics during the period. The negative provision expense recorded during the prior-year second quarter was mainly comprised of a reduced allocation associated with the economic and business conditions environmental factor, reflecting improvement in both current and forecasted economic conditions. Mercantile's adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2022, resulted in a $0.4 million one-time reduction to the allowance for credit losses.
Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, compared to $14.6 million during the respective 2021 period. Noninterest income during the current-year second quarter included a $0.5 million bank owned life insurance claim, while noninterest income during the second quarter of 2021 included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of a branch. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, noninterest income decreased $6.3 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period. The lower level of noninterest income almost entirely reflected decreased mortgage banking income and interest rate swap income, which more than offset increases in several key fee income sources, including service charges on accounts, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees. Continued strength in purchase residential mortgage loan originations during the second quarter of 2022 partially mitigated the negative impacts of higher interest rates, reduced refinance activity, a lower sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate on mortgage banking income during the period when compared to the prior-year second quarter. The residential mortgage loan sold percentage declined from approximately 59 percent during the second quarter of 2021 to approximately 27 percent during the current-year second quarter, in large part reflecting customers' preferences for adjustable-rate loans in the current interest rate environment and construction loans representing an increased percentage of overall loan production.
Noninterest expense totaled $26.9 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $26.2 million during the prior-year second quarter. Overhead costs during the current-year second quarter included a $0.4 million expense associated with the sale of a branch facility and a $0.5 million contribution to The Mercantile Bank Foundation. Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period. The slightly lower level of expense primarily resulted from higher residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs as well as decreased health insurance costs and residential mortgage lender commissions and associated incentives, which more than offset increased regular salary expense largely stemming from annual employee merit pay increases and a larger bonus accrual.
Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are very pleased with the net interest income expansion during the second quarter and first six months of 2022, and we believe our balance sheet is structured to enhance our net interest margin if the FOMC continues to raise the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb inflation, which appears likely based on recent Federal Reserve communications and interest rate forecasts. The increase in net interest income, along with growth in several key fee income categories, have significantly offset a notable decline in mortgage banking income stemming from changed market conditions. We remain committed to controlling overhead costs and are constantly reviewing and monitoring our operating expenses, including our branch structure, to identify additional opportunities to improve efficiency."
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $5.06 billion, down $199 million from December 31, 2021. Total loans increased $270 million during the first six months of 2022, reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $159 million and residential mortgage loans of $152 million, which more than offset a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $37.2 million. Core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans grew $76.5 million and $101 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022. The increases in core commercial loans during the second quarter and first six months of 2022 equated to annualized growth rates of 10.2 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are anticipated to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $175 million and $85.2 million, respectively. Interest-earning deposits decreased $526 million during the first six months of 2022 as excess overnight funds were used to fund loan growth, purchase securities and payoff matured wholesale funds. In addition, a customer's withdrawal of a majority of funds that were deposited in late 2021, as well as other fund withdrawals by customers to make customary tax payments, contributed to the reduced level of interest-earning deposits.
Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, "We are very pleased with the robust levels of core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the second quarter and first six months of 2022. Core commercial and industrial loan growth accounted for more than one-half of the increase in core commercial loans during both periods, providing our lenders and treasury management personnel with further opportunities to augment commercial banking-related revenue streams. The increases in core commercial loans during the current-year second quarter and first half of 2022 were attained despite payoffs of certain larger relationships totaling approximately $78 million and $124 million during the respective periods. The payoffs were largely related to customers' sales of businesses and assets, with approximately one-fifth of the dollar volume of payoffs during the first six months of 2022 being connected with borrowers that were experiencing financial troubles. The significant increase in residential mortgage loans was also satisfying when considering the downturn in market conditions and associated headwinds that are restricting market opportunities. Based on the sustained strength of our commercial loan pipeline and strong levels of unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans and residential construction loans, we believe loan originations and draws on existing lines of credit will continue to be solid in future periods."
Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2022, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with internal expectations.
Total deposits at June 30, 2022, were $3.87 billion, down $209 million, or 5.1 percent, from December 31, 2021. Local deposits and brokered deposits declined $185 million and $23.9 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2022. The decrease in local deposits primarily reflected the previously mentioned customer withdrawal of funds and customers' normal tax payment levels. Wholesale funds were $362 million, or approximately 8 percent of total funds, at June 30, 2022, compared to $398 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $1.8 million, $2.5 million, and $3.2 million at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list declined in both number and dollar volume during the first six months of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, loan charge-offs were less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04 percent of average total loans.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our sustained commitment to underwriting loans in an appropriate and cautious manner is reflected in our ongoing outstanding asset quality metrics. We continue to carefully monitor our loan portfolio for any signs of distress stemming from the current economic environment and associated challenges, including high levels of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and tight labor market conditions, and are prepared to take swift action to mitigate the impact of any noted credit issues on our portfolio's condition."
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $429 million as of June 30, 2022, down from $457 million at year-end 2021 mainly due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. Mercantile Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4 percent as of June 30, 2022, compared to 13.6 percent at December 31, 2021. At June 30, 2022, Mercantile Bank had approximately $149 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 15,861,055 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2022.
Mr. Kaminski concluded, "As evidenced by our Board of Directors' declaration of an increased third quarter 2022 regular cash dividend, our ongoing financial strength has enabled us to reward shareholders with competitive dividend yields while supporting strong loan growth. We believe our robust overall financial condition, including solid capital levels, pristine asset quality metrics, strong operating performance, and significant loan funding opportunities, along with the potential to enhance net interest income from likely additional FOMC rate increases, will help mitigate the potential negative impacts from a downturn in economic conditions. Our solid financial performance during the first six months of 2022 and projected loan growth give us confidence that strong operating results can be achieved during the remainder of the year and beyond as we continue our efforts to be a consistent and profitable performer."
Investor Presentation
Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.1 billion and operates 45 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/merc-bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial markets and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and unstable political and economic environments; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Second Quarter 2022 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
JUNE 30,
2022
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
89,167,000
$
59,405,000
$
75,893,000
Interest-earning deposits
389,938,000
915,755,000
683,638,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
479,105,000
975,160,000
759,531,000
Securities available for sale
603,638,000
592,743,000
506,125,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,721,000
18,002,000
18,002,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
12,964,000
16,117,000
27,720,000
Loans
3,723,800,000
3,453,459,000
3,248,841,000
Allowance for credit losses
(35,974,000)
(35,363,000)
(35,913,000)
Loans, net
3,687,826,000
3,418,096,000
3,212,928,000
Premises and equipment, net
51,402,000
57,298,000
58,250,000
Bank owned life insurance
75,664,000
75,242,000
72,679,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible, net
900,000
1,351,000
1,827,000
Other assets
79,862,000
54,267,000
50,879,000
Total assets
$
5,058,555,000
$
5,257,749,000
$
4,757,414,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,740,432,000
$
1,677,952,000
$
1,620,829,000
Interest-bearing
2,133,461,000
2,405,241,000
2,050,442,000
Total deposits
3,873,893,000
4,083,193,000
3,671,271,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
203,339,000
197,463,000
169,737,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
362,263,000
374,000,000
394,000,000
Subordinated debentures
48,585,000
48,244,000
47,904,000
Subordinated notes
88,457,000
73,646,000
0
Accrued interest and other liabilities
53,035,000
24,644,000
22,614,000
Total liabilities
4,629,572,000
4,801,190,000
4,305,526,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
288,199,000
285,752,000
293,232,000
Retained earnings
188,452,000
174,536,000
157,150,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(47,668,000)
(3,729,000)
1,506,000
Total shareholders' equity
428,983,000
456,559,000
451,888,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,058,555,000
$
5,257,749,000
$
4,757,414,000
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2022 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
36,003,000
$
33,789,000
$
69,254,000
$
66,774,000
Investment securities
2,529,000
1,802,000
4,794,000
3,434,000
Other interest-earning assets
1,018,000
183,000
1,384,000
351,000
Total interest income
39,550,000
35,774,000
75,432,000
70,559,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,873,000
2,346,000
3,698,000
5,063,000
Short-term borrowings
49,000
40,000
99,000
76,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,911,000
2,050,000
3,774,000
4,077,000
Other borrowed money
1,391,000
467,000
2,650,000
939,000
Total interest expense
5,224,000
4,903,000
10,221,000
10,155,000
Net interest income
34,326,000
30,871,000
65,211,000
60,404,000
Provision for credit losses
500,000
(3,100,000)
600,000
(2,800,000)
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
33,826,000
33,971,000
64,611,000
63,204,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,495,000
1,209,000
2,910,000
2,363,000
Credit and debit card income
2,134,000
1,920,000
4,015,000
3,598,000
Mortgage banking income
1,947,000
7,695,000
5,228,000
16,495,000
Interest rate swap income
430,000
1,495,000
1,781,000
2,148,000
Payroll services
464,000
405,000
1,102,000
962,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
785,000
297,000
1,072,000
574,000
Gain on sale of branch
0
1,058,000
0
1,058,000
Other income
486,000
477,000
910,000
821,000
Total noninterest income
7,741,000
14,556,000
17,018,000
28,019,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
15,676,000
16,194,000
31,186,000
31,279,000
Occupancy
2,064,000
1,977,000
4,168,000
3,991,000
Furniture and equipment
935,000
902,000
1,869,000
1,791,000
Data processing costs
3,091,000
2,775,000
6,064,000
5,392,000
Charitable foundation contribution
506,000
0
506,000
0
Other expense
4,670,000
4,344,000
8,891,000
8,856,000
Total noninterest expense
26,942,000
26,192,000
52,684,000
51,309,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
14,625,000
22,335,000
28,945,000
39,914,000
Federal income tax expense
2,888,000
4,244,000
5,716,000
7,583,000
Net Income
$
11,737,000
$
18,091,000
$
23,229,000
$
32,331,000
Basic earnings per share
$0.74
$1.12
$1.47
$2.00
Diluted earnings per share
$0.74
$1.12
$1.47
$2.00
Average basic shares outstanding
15,848,681
16,116,070
15,844,763
16,199,096
Average diluted shares outstanding
15,848,681
16,116,666
15,844,790
16,199,620
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Second Quarter 2022 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2022
2021
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
34,326
30,885
32,534
31,124
30,871
65,211
60,404
Provision for credit losses
$
500
100
(3,400)
1,900
(3,100)
600
(2,800)
Noninterest income
$
7,741
9,277
12,632
15,568
14,556
17,018
28,019
Noninterest expense
$
26,942
25,742
33,347
26,210
26,192
52,684
51,309
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
14,625
14,320
15,219
18,582
22,335
28,945
39,914
Net income
$
11,737
11,492
11,639
15,051
18,091
23,229
32,331
Basic earnings per share
$
0.74
0.73
0.74
0.95
1.12
1.47
2.00
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.74
0.73
0.74
0.95
1.12
1.47
2.00
Average basic shares outstanding
15,848,681
15,840,801
15,696,204
15,859,955
16,116,070
15,844,763
16,199,096
Average diluted shares outstanding
15,848,681
15,841,037
15,696,451
15,860,314
16,116,666
15,844,790
16,199,620
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.93 %
0.90 %
0.92 %
1.23 %
1.53 %
0.91 %
1.40 %
Return on average equity
10.98 %
10.36 %
10.15 %
13.10 %
16.27 %
10.66 %
14.66 %
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
2.88 %
2.57 %
2.74 %
2.71 %
2.76 %
2.73 %
2.76 %
Efficiency ratio
64.05 %
64.10 %
73.83 %
56.13 %
57.66 %
64.07 %
58.03 %
Full-time equivalent employees
651
630
627
629
634
651
634
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
3.97 %
3.87 %
4.07 %
4.07 %
3.99 %
3.92 %
4.01 %
Yield on securities
1.68 %
1.52 %
1.46 %
1.46 %
1.54 %
1.60 %
1.57 %
Yield on other interest-earning assets
0.76 %
0.19 %
0.15 %
0.16 %
0.12 %
0.42 %
0.12 %
Yield on total earning assets
3.32 %
2.99 %
3.12 %
3.13 %
3.20 %
3.16 %
3.23 %
Yield on total assets
3.13 %
2.82 %
2.94 %
2.94 %
3.02 %
2.97 %
3.05 %
Cost of deposits
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.23 %
0.25 %
0.19 %
0.28 %
Cost of borrowed funds
1.90 %
1.82 %
1.66 %
1.67 %
1.73 %
1.86 %
1.75 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.72 %
0.66 %
0.63 %
0.69 %
0.74 %
0.69 %
0.78 %
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
0.44 %
0.42 %
0.38 %
0.42 %
0.44 %
0.43 %
0.47 %
Cost of funds (total assets)
0.41 %
0.39 %
0.36 %
0.39 %
0.41 %
0.40 %
0.44 %
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
190,896
168,187
210,228
259,512
237,299
359,083
482,499
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
157,423
101,409
124,557
143,635
144,476
258,832
226,005
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
33,473
66,778
85,671
115,877
92,823
100,251
256,494
Total saleable mortgage loans
$
52,328
75,747
129,546
177,837
140,497
128,075
336,152
Income on sale of mortgage loans
$
1,751
3,204
6,850
6,659
7,690
4,955
16,872
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
7.56 %
7.53 %
7.79 %
8.17 %
8.51 %
7.56 %
8.51 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.31 %
9.04 %
9.19 %
9.33 %
9.47 %
9.31 %
9.47 %
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
9.84 %
10.02 %
10.12 %
10.34 %
10.87 %
9.84 %
10.87 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.91 %
11.13 %
11.26 %
11.53 %
12.11 %
10.91 %
12.11 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.78 %
14.09 %
13.95 %
12.47 %
13.09 %
13.78 %
13.09 %
Tier 1 capital
$
473,065
464,396
456,133
448,010
445,410
473,065
445,410
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
597,495
587,976
565,143
484,594
481,324
597,495
481,324
Total risk-weighted assets
$
4,335,846
4,173,590
4,051,253
3,884,999
3,677,180
4,335,846
3,677,180
Book value per common share
$
27.05
27.55
28.82
28.78
28.23
27.05
28.23
Tangible book value per common share
$
23.87
24.36
25.61
25.53
25.03
23.87
25.03
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.31
0.31
0.30
0.30
0.29
0.62
0.58
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
15
205
179
744
68
220
121
Recoveries
$
336
294
1,519
354
386
630
867
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(321)
(89)
(1,340)
390
(318)
(410)
(746)
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.04 %)
(0.01 %)
(0.16 %)
0.05 %
(0.04 %)
(0.02 %)
(0.05 %)
Allowance for credit losses
$
35,974
35,153
35,363
37,423
35,913
35,974
35,913
Allowance to loans
0.97 %
0.99 %
1.02 %
1.13 %
1.11 %
0.97 %
1.11 %
Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans
0.97 %
0.99 %
1.04 %
1.17 %
1.20 %
0.97 %
1.20 %
Nonperforming loans
$
1,787
1,612
2,468
2,766
2,746
1,787
2,746
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
0
0
0
111
404
0
404
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.08 %
0.05 %
0.08 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.07 %
0.04 %
0.07 %
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
30
31
32
33
34
30
34
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied / rental
$
1,508
1,579
1,768
2,063
2,137
1,508
2,137
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
0
0
0
100
363
0
363
Non-owner occupied
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
248
0
662
673
606
248
606
Consumer assets
$
1
2
6
8
10
1
10
Total nonperforming assets
1,787
1,612
2,468
2,877
3,150
1,787
3,150
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
1,612
2,468
2,877
3,150
3,167
2,468
4,085
Additions
$
309
93
218
361
522
402
638
Return to performing status
$
0
(213)
0
(50)
0
(213)
(115)
Principal payments
$
(134)
(641)
(377)
(291)
(484)
(775)
(1,043)
Sale proceeds
$
0
0
(111)
(209)
0
0
(77)
Loan charge-offs
$
0
(95)
(139)
0
(55)
(95)
(88)
Valuation write-downs
$
0
0
0
(84)
0
0
(250)
Ending balance
$
1,787
1,612
2,468
2,877
3,150
1,787
3,150
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,187,650
1,153,814
1,137,419
1,074,394
1,103,807
1,187,650
1,103,807
Land development & construction
$
57,808
52,693
43,240
38,380
43,111
57,808
43,111
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
598,593
582,732
565,758
551,762
550,504
598,593
550,504
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
1,003,118
1,007,361
1,027,415
998,697
950,993
1,003,118
950,993
Multi-family & residential rental
$
224,591
207,962
176,593
179,126
161,894
224,591
161,894
Total commercial
$
3,071,760
3,004,562
2,950,425
2,842,359
2,810,309
3,071,760
2,810,309
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
623,599
522,556
442,546
411,618
380,292
623,599
380,292
Other consumer
$
28,441
28,672
60,488
59,732
58,240
28,441
58,240
Total retail
$
652,040
551,228
503,034
471,350
438,532
652,040
438,532
Total loans
$
3,723,800
3,555,790
3,453,459
3,313,709
3,248,841
3,723,800
3,248,841
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
3,723,800
3,555,790
3,453,459
3,313,709
3,248,841
3,723,800
3,248,841
Securities
$
621,359
623,382
610,745
577,566
524,127
621,359
524,127
Other interest-earning assets
$
389,938
698,724
915,755
741,557
683,638
389,938
683,638
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,735,097
4,877,896
4,979,959
4,632,832
4,456,606
4,735,097
4,456,606
Total assets
$
5,058,555
5,175,899
5,257,749
4,964,412
4,757,414
5,058,555
4,757,414
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,740,432
1,686,203
1,677,952
1,647,380
1,620,829
1,740,432
1,620,829
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,133,461
2,290,048
2,405,241
2,221,611
2,050,442
2,133,461
2,050,442
Total deposits
$
3,873,893
3,976,251
4,083,193
3,868,991
3,671,271
3,873,893
3,671,271
Total borrowed funds
$
703,809
724,578
694,588
619,441
613,205
703,809
613,205
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,837,270
3,014,626
3,099,829
2,841,052
2,663,647
2,837,270
2,663,647
Shareholders' equity
$
428,983
436,471
456,559
452,278
451,888
428,983
451,888
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
3,633,587
3,484,511
3,373,551
3,276,863
3,365,686
3,559,461
3,324,006
Securities
$
615,733
613,317
600,852
547,336
483,805
614,532
451,837
Other interest-earning assets
$
530,571
784,193
738,328
733,801
619,358
656,682
605,564
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,779,891
4,882,021
4,712,731
4,558,000
4,468,849
4,830,675
4,381,407
Total assets
$
5,077,458
5,168,562
5,010,786
4,856,611
4,752,858
5,122,758
4,666,372
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,706,349
1,625,453
1,708,052
1,641,158
1,619,976
1,666,125
1,565,458
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,201,797
2,364,437
2,194,644
2,125,920
2,074,759
2,282,667
2,050,959
Total deposits
$
3,908,146
3,989,890
3,902,696
3,767,078
3,694,735
3,948,792
3,616,417
Total borrowed funds
$
705,774
707,478
632,036
614,061
594,199
706,621
585,471
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,907,571
3,071,915
2,826,680
2,739,981
2,668,958
2,989,288
2,636,430
Shareholders' equity
$
428,873
449,863
455,084
455,902
445,930
439,310
444,761
