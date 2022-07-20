Adar acquires Rigid Bits Cybersecurity

Rigid Bits reinforces Adar's commitment to the safety, security, and compliance needs of its customers.

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adar (www.adarit.com), an IT managed service provider for compliance-based businesses and the independent insurance agency and broker marketplace, today announced the acquisition of cybersecurity firm Rigid Bits. Rigid Bits is best known for its cutting-edge approach to cybersecurity and compliance and its deep experience in the insurance industry.

The addition of Rigid Bits rounds out Adar's vision to provide the most comprehensive, accessible, and secure cloud-based VDI platform and ITaaS solutions and adds cybersecurity, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and program development as new services for current and future customers.

"With the ever-evolving complexity of cyberattacks, expanding compliance requirements, and the need to support remote work, cybersecurity is more relevant now than ever," said John Mario, President of Adar. "Many businesses struggle to find a trusted partner to meet their needs. Together with Rigid Bits, we continue to enhance and differentiate our value proposition for customers."

"I am thrilled at the unique opportunities for both Adar and Rigid Bits as well as for our clients," said Jeff Oden, Founder and CEO of Rigid Bits. "Our combined forces enable us to address the common technology gaps we frequently encounter. At the same time, our operational independence ensures we can offer cybersecurity services ethically to Adar's current and future clients."

As part of this acquisition, the Rigid Bits team will join forces with Adar. Jeff Oden will join Adar's leadership team as VP of Information Security, taking responsibility for the company's vision for products and services relating to cybersecurity and compliance. Ryan Smith, an insurance industry veteran and Vertafore alumnus, will join as Adar's VP of Sales and Marketing.

About Rigid Bits

Rigid Bits is a cybersecurity firm that helps identify and reduce cybersecurity risks through services, technology, and consulting. We work with Leadership and IT teams to help test and re-enforce existing controls and meet compliance requirements. Our unique experience across diverse industries enables us to help our customers proactively plan for cyber-attacks, respond in times of need, and remain compliant. For more information, visit www.rigidbits.com

About Adar

Adar is an IT managed services provider with deep roots in compliance-based businesses. Adar reduces the burden of deployment, management, optimization, and budgeting for IT needs. Adar pairs cutting-edge cloud-based infrastructure, user desktops, and tools with security and support to maximize operational efficiency, while keeping people happy and productive. Visit www.adarit.com to learn more. Follow Adar on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter

