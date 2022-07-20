Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOISE, Idaho, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the third quarter of 2022.

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings virtually at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Cox will join a presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Webcasts from the Oppenheimer and Goldman Sachs conferences will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics, LLC