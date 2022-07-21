AVASOFT ISO/IES 27001:2015 Certified for Information Security Management System Certification (ISMS)

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVASOFT, a NextGen products and solutions company, and an industry leader in accelerating the digital transformation for corporates and enterprises has earned ISO 27001:2013 certification for meeting the highest security requirements in the industry. With this certification, AVASOFT reaffirms its compliance with the highest standards of information security management and its potential to tackle new-age risks and vulnerabilities.

AVASOFT ISO 27001 Certified

ISO 27001:2013 is a global standard for information security, published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It empowers enterprises to manage the security of their information and assets. With more than 100+ requirements, this certification provides a solid security management framework to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all corporate data like financial information, intellectual property, employee details, and HR processes.

"With the ever-changing digital landscape and enhanced information accessibility across multiple devices, adhering to the security standards can become tedious. With our deep expertise in threat intelligence and the cyber security landscape, we help enterprises adopt a security model that embraces 'Zero Trust' strategy. This ISO 27001:2013 certification reassures our partners, clients and prospects on the capabilities and expertise of our team in delivering robust cyber security solutions," said Hema Venkateshan, Cyber Security Practice Head.

ABOUT AVASOFT

AVASOFT, a NextGen products and solutions company with 14+ years of industry excellence, aims at accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises. We enable enterprise digital transformation by maximizing the ROI of modern workplace platforms (M365, Salesforce, ServiceNow), migrating from legacy data platforms to modern data landscape (Snowflake, Synapse, Databricks) with streaming solutions (PowerBI, Tableau, Qlik), and adopting cloud-native & DevOps practices(AWS, Azure, Containerization, Micro-frontend architecture). With our proprietary software delivery process called 'Vetri', we build future-ready organizations with the vision of a data-driven and customer-centric business model.

With a team of 1000+ members, AVASOFT unleashes the true potential of cutting-edge technologies to create maximum business impact. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, and Plano, Texas for the US, Toronto for Canada, and Chennai for the Asia Pacific, AVASOFT serves enterprises across the globe to shape the future of software.

Dive into https://www.avasoft.com/ and explore more about our service offerings.

Media Contact:

Kumar R

Business Manager at AVASOFT

+1 732 737 9188 | Kumar.r@avasoft.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863849/AVASOFT_ISO_27001_Certified.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859498/AVASOFT_Logo.jpg

AVASOFT Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AVASOFT