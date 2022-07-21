DISH TV and SLING TV Bring Premium Spanish-Language Streaming Service ViX+ to Customers

Spanish-language streaming service is available on DISH and SLING for $6.99 /month

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) announced the nationwide launch of ViX+ on DISH TV and SLING TV, enabling customers to subscribe to ViX+ directly through its platforms.

ViX+ is the premium tier of ViX, the first large-scale global streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world, featuring more than 10,000 hours of entertainment programming and 4,000 hours of premium live sports coverage in the U.S. in its first year. ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches.

Subscribers will have access to more than 70 ViX+ original series and movies in the first year, which represents, on average, at least one new original per week. Exclusive premium original series available at launch include María Felix, La Doña, which tells the story of the beloved Mexican actress and singer, La Mujer del Diablo, a drama about an unconventional love story of obsession and revenge, and Mi Vecino El Cartel, a docuseries executive produced by Selena Gomez that explores how the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa uncovered the tentacles of the Mexican cartels in the U.S. During the month of July, ViX+ subscribers will also be able to watch global premieres of highly anticipated films, including Mirreyes contra Godinez 2, 'El Retiro' and Enfermo Amor.

"We're excited to expand our robust Spanish-language content offering with the addition of ViX+ available now on DISH and SLING," said Alfredo Rodríguez, vice president, DishLATINO. "Offering consumers a broad range of content has long been a core DISH tenet and the launch of ViX+ to both satellite and streaming customers builds on our longstanding tradition of being the leading provider of Spanish-language programming with more Spanish channels than anyone else."

DISH TV offers ViX+ subscriptions through internet-connected Hopper and Wally devices for $6.99 per month; purchase through the DISH app, online at DISH.com or call 1-855-316-8978.

ViX+ is available as a stand-alone streaming service through the SLING app on all supported devices including Roku, Amazon, LG, Vizio and more for $6.99 per month. Visit Sling.com for more information.

To learn more about ViX+ visit: vixplus.com

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

