DuPont Commits to Set Science-Based Targets for GHG Emissions Reduction

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has committed to setting science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership between CDP, the UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). As part of its commitment, DuPont plans to work closely with SBTi to determine GHG emissions reduction targets for Scope 1 and 2 emissions aligned with the Paris agreement which sets the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. In addition, DuPont will also work with SBTi to develop its Scope 3 GHG emissions target.

SBTi defines and promotes best practice in setting science-based emission reductions targets and brings together a team of experts to provide independent assessment and validation of targets.

"At DuPont, our deep understanding of science and technology, along with our close collaboration with customers, enables us to help create sustainable solutions that have the potential to create positive change in the world," said DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer Alexa Dembek. "Setting and achieving goals aligned with SBTi is a critical step to reducing our climate impact and builds on our long-term commitment to protect the planet by reducing the carbon footprint in our operations and value chains in partnership with customers and suppliers."

In 2019, DuPont announced its Acting on Climate goal as part of its sustainability strategy. The company has been making progress against its goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 30% compared to the 2019 baseline and source 60% of its electricity from renewable energy sources and credits by 2030, and to deliver carbon neutral operations by 2050. As reported in DuPont's 2022 Sustainability Report, the company has reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 16% since 2019.

DuPont is a member of RE100, a global environmental initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, which brings together companies committed to shifting the source of electricity used globally in their operations to renewable energy. In 2021, the company also signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. The VPPA project is scheduled to commence operations in 2023 and is expected to deliver approximately 528,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of wind-generated renewable electricity annually to the local grid. This is equivalent to approximately 25% of the company's total electricity needs today.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

