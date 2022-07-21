Indianapolis Tech Companies Team Up to Raise $61,000 for Charities

Eight companies took part in the 2022 Indy Tech Gives campaign, rallying the community and engaging employees

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual Indy Tech Gives social and corporate fundraising challenge, hosted by OneCause, raised $61,000 for eight nonprofits over a six-week campaign. Since its inception in 2019, Indy Tech Gives has engaged more than 20 Indianapolis-area tech companies in fundraising for mission-driven organizations, with approximately 700 technology professionals raising more than $215,000 for local charities. The annual campaign provides a fun and easy path for members of the Indianapolis tech community to begin and/or expand their corporate social responsibility efforts while creating meaningful impact for local and regional nonprofits and their missions.

This year's social fundraising challenge ran from June 1 to July 15 in support of eight nonprofit organizations: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AthLead Indy, Dayspring Center, Firefly Children & Family Alliance, Indy Humane, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Nextech, and TechPoint Foundation for Youth.

With tough economic circumstances affecting many, 283 participants set out to defy odds and raise funds for the benefiting charities selected by their companies. Fundraisers used the OneCause peer-to-peer social fundraising platform, with personal and group challenges and live leaderboards to foster friendly competition, participation raffles to engage their networks in giving, and social sharing to drive employee participation. Within each company, employees set up personal fundraising pages and joined teams—often with colleagues in their departments—to collect donations.

"We're incredibly proud of the passionate and committed group of professionals who joined Indy Tech Gives this year. We knew it was going to be a tough ask with general economic uncertainty. Nonprofits are not immune to these challenges, which made it paramount to unite the Indy Tech community in support of organizations that are changing lives for the better," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Over the past four years, the Fearless Fundraisers that have taken part in Indy Tech Gives have raised over $215,000 in total for charities. This year's group was beyond resilient — I'm in awe of their creativity and grit."

The eight Indianapolis-area companies that participated in 2022 Indy Tech Gives were:

Boardable

Demandwell

Greenlight Guru

Leaf Software Solutions

OneCause

Salesforce

SIM Indy

Webex Events (formerly Socio)

2022 Indy Tech Gives Highlights

283 tech professionals formed 41 teams and raised over $61,000 for benefiting charities.

Distributed employees around the country and social sharing helped Indy Tech Gives stretch beyond the Central Indiana community, resulting in 887 donations from 40 different states.

Leaf Software Solutions averaged $500 raised per participating employee.

The top four individual fundraisers each secured donations totaling $1,000 or more.

Teams got creative with their fundraising, recording videos and hosting activity challenges , line dancing classes, virtual bake sales, and a yoga event to raise funds.

The 15 participating teams from OneCause raised 108% of their fundraising goal — over $21 ,000— for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Demandwell, Leaf Software Solutions, Salesforce, and SIM Indy all exceeded their fundraising goals.

The Webex Events teams went beyond the fundraising challenge, volunteering their time at IndyHumane by refreshing the dog path with new mulch and walking resident shelter dogs.

Indy Tech Gives and the unique fundraising tactics and events hosted by participants each year organically unite employees, teams, and departments.

"Indy Tech Gives has been a great way to bring together our team to do good!" said Kara Gladish, manager of customer experience for Webex Events. "We love the chance to give back, the camaraderie, the support from OneCause, and the friendly competition — both among our teams and against other Indy tech companies. It's win-win-win!"

For more information about joining the 2023 campaign, please visit the Indy Tech Gives interest form.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

