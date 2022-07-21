VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results for the period ended July 2, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2022

Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0690

Conference ID: 3072689

Event Plus passcode: 3072689



Replay of the call:

Dial-In: 1- 647- 362- 9199 Toll-Free: 1- 800- 770- 2030 Conference ID: 3072689 Start date: August 11, 2022 4:30pm PT End date: August 18, 2022 8:59pm PT

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for the anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, government and automotive markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact: Sagar Hebbar, 408-404-4507; sagar.hebbar@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

