ANDERSON McPHARLIN & CONNERS'S CARLETON BURCH AND KENNETH WATNICK NAMED TOP LITIGATORS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles law firm Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP (AMC) announced today that Partners Carleton Burch and Kenneth Watnick have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2022 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a "special breed of attorney" because they need to "transcend expert comprehension of the legal system."

"This recognition is a testament to Carleton and Ken's advocacy for our clients and their best interests," said the firm's Managing Partner Vanessa Widener. "It's an honor to see them represent our firm among such talented professionals."

Burch's practice and 35 years of experience includes fidelity and other specialty lines insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, banking and bank operations litigation, construction and surety litigation, ERISA benefits litigation, business and title litigation, and intellectual property litigation. He also represents employers in employment matters. Burch "has published extensively in the areas of fidelity insurance and insurance litigation," says the feature. Burch "has handled complex insurance claims and litigation, including class actions, in California and Nevada in state and federal courts for those states" and "has substantial formal training in the field, including professional education course work through the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution, Pepperdine University School of Law."

Watnick has over 25 years of experience acting as trial counsel in state and federal court actions and appellate counsel in the California Court of Appeal and the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Watnick serves as coverage and litigation counsel for insurance companies in disputes relating to fidelity bonds, crime policies, directors and officers liability insurance policies, and property policies. The publication states, "He represents insurance brokers, lawyers, and other professionals in contract and negligence actions" and "has represented plaintiffs and defendants in commercial litigation matters, including contract; joint venture and partnership disputes; letter of credit actions; fraud claims; logistics disputes; breach of fiduciary duty actions; and other tort claims."

Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP is a dynamic and well-established civil ligation defense firm that adheres to the highest ethical standards and serves its clients throughout California and Nevada. Simply put, they do what is right and believe their integrity is one of their most valued assets. To learn more, visit https://www.amclaw.com/.

