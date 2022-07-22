Real Estate: U-Haul Reveals Plans for Store in Princeton by 2024

PRINCETON, Texas, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is announcing plans for a state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility at an undeveloped site at U.S. Hwy. 380 and Boorman Lane in Princeton.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Princeton is scheduled for completion by July 2024. Preliminary plans call for the creation of a four-story building with indoor climate-controlled self-storage, outdoor drive-up storage buildings, and a separate warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers.

The facility will offer more than 750 ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers will also have access to U-Haul truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and much more. U-Haul acquired the 8.83-acre property on July 11.

"This property has great visibility from the highway, making it an attractive location for a full-service U-Haul center," said Zane Rowland, U-Haul Company of North East Dallas president. "Princeton is a great town to raise a family. People from all over Texas are moving here. With all the growth we're seeing in and around Princeton, there is a need for us to expand operations and offer residential mobility to more families."

Rowland intends to hire at least 15 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Princeton community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"We look forward to working on this new store," Rowland added. "Princeton is underserved in terms of high-quality self-storage. We will build a beautiful facility that will please the city and residents here."

U-Haul dealers in and around Princeton continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

