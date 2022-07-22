Stanley Black & Decker Completes Sale of Security Business to Securitas AB for $3.2 Billion

Transaction Further Focuses Stanley Black & Decker's Portfolio on its Core Businesses

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of most of its Security assets to Securitas AB (STO: SECU B) for $3.2 billion in cash. The sale includes Stanley Black & Decker's Commercial Electronic and Healthcare Security business lines ("Security"). Net proceeds from the sale are expected to fund debt reduction and the $2.3 billion share repurchase completed in the first quarter. This transaction was announced on December 8, 2021.

Donald Allan, Jr., Stanley Black & Decker's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The completed sale of our Security business is another major milestone in creating a more focused Stanley Black & Decker, leveraging our leadership position in Tools and Outdoor, as well as our highly engineered Industrial business."

Security generated approximately $1.6 billion in revenue in 2021 with adjusted EBITDA margin in the low double-digits, implying a purchase price of approximately 16 times trailing adjusted EBITDA, which reflects the successful transformation of the business over the last several years. Supplementary historical financial information reflecting the Security divestiture recorded in discontinued operations is available on the investor section of the website or can be accessed directly through the following link: Form 8K.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

