VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES LINE-UP OF EIGHT FEATURE FILMS

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valley Film Festival (VFF) announced today its line-up of eight feature films to be screened at Laemmle's theatre in North Hollywood from August 3rd – 7th, 2022. Tickets are available now at Laemmle NoHo 7. In total, the VFF runs from August 1st – 8th with additional special events held at the new film studio, Hennessey Studios, located steps-away on the Television Academy's campus. VFF's evergreen theme of "Community + Culture" is reflected not just in VFF's all-local screenings and events, but across all eight features selected from around the world and the U.S. These include: an Australian roadtrip film, a U.S. love story set in the afterlife, an Indian-Muslim-South African stand-up comedian's story, a U.S. comedy set in the candy world, and a David Lynch-like noir film set in the desert. VFF also selected three "true life" films reflecting community: a Civil Rights gospel singer's bio-pic and two timely documentaries. One portrays the pandemic ravaging an L.A. restaurant, whereas the other shows how to help communities withstand super-fires. Elemental is narrated by NAACP Award Winner David Oyelowo (MLK in Selma), who will kindly provide a special video-introduction for this Documentary Centerpiece film.

"This was a particularly strong year for feature entries, reflecting the world's challenging times," said VFF Director Tracey Adlai, who founded the festival 22 years ago. Tracey added, "Filmmakers are finally back in theatres with their sense-of-community and we look forward to this, too. As always, we're celebrating the Valley's '818' area code and our festival's affordable $8.18 entry point allowed films to be entered from around the world. We'll once again laugh and weep as one." The eight selected feature films , their loglines, and screening times at the Laemmle Noho 7 (5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA) are listed below:

1) CENTERPIECE DOCUMENTARY – SATURDAY, AUGUST 6, 2022 AT 6 PM

Elemental. (Redefining our relationship with wildfire). Directed by Trip Jennings. USA. L.A. premiere. Narrated by David Oyelowo (NAACP Award Winner for MLK in Selma). As super-fires grow more deadly, this documentary offers scientific and indigenous solutions. Trailer:

https://vimeo.com/696775450?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=7192702

2) CLOSING-NIGHT SCREENING – SUNDAY, AUGUST 7, 2022 AT 6:30 PM

Silent River. Directed by Chris Chan Lee. USA. (Multi-award winner). On the road in a desperate attempt to reunite with his estranged wife, Elliot takes respite at a desert motel. He encounters Greta, a mysterious woman bearing a striking resemblance to his wife. Elliot soon discovers Greta's secret and descends into a mind-bending journey that forces him to question who she is and where they are. Cast: West Liang, Amy Tsang. Score by Brian Ralston with musicians Andrew Duckles (Top Gun: Maverick) & Phil O'Connor (Mandalorian).

https://silentrivermovie.com

3) OPENING-NIGHT SCREENING – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2022 AT 7:30PM

Two Dash One One. Directed by VFF alum Nate Hapke. USA. (World Premiere). After being torn apart by a tragic accident, two young lovers are forced to reexamine their relationship when they are reunited in the afterlife. Cast: Mackensie Breeden, Allie Leonard.

https://www.natehapke.com/twodashoneone

4) CENTERPIECE NARRATIVE SCREENING – SUNDAY, AUGUST 7, 2022 AT 3:30 PM

Remember Me. The Mahalia Jackson Story. Directed by Denise Dowse. USA. This bio-pic portrays the life of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, her rise and challenges in the music industry, her unbreakable bond with Dr. Martin Luther King, and her dramatic impact on the Civil Rights Movement. Cast: Nine-time Grammy-winner nominee Ledisi (as Mahalia), Columbus Short (as Dr. King), Janet Hubert, Keith David, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Corbin Bleu, Keith Robinson, Vanessa A. Williams, Shaleah Nikole, and Jallen Josey. Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckW-ybifStk

5) DOCUMENTARY SCREENING – SUNDAY, AUGUST 7, 2022 AT 1 PM



Belle Vie. (Beautiful Life). Directed by Marcus Mizelle. USA. This documentary portrays beloved Parisian bistro "Belle Vie" located in an L.A. neighborhood between a McDonalds and KFC. The restaurant is owned and operated by charming hopeful French immigrant, Vincent. As business booms, a fulfilled Vincent provides "community" to his neighborhood

-- until the Covid-19 pandemic hits. It sends him (and all of us) for a loop ... Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WsUqc4QSWw

6) NARRATIVE SCREENING – THURSDAY, AUGUST 4, 2022 AT 7:30PM



New Material. Directed by Craig Freimond. South Africa. Cassim Caif (Riaad Moosa) is a young Muslim man living in Johannesburg. He is balancing the demands of a new marriage, a young child, and living in a house with his aging parents, with being one of South Africa's few Muslim stand-up comedians. Cassim decides to take his act on the road …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YqxN0NKK3Q

7 ) NARRATIVE SCREENING – FRIDAY, AUGUST 5, 2022 AT 7:30PM

The Marshmallow Mystery Tour. USA. L.A. premiere. Directed by Jeff Beals, Matt Beals. After landing a gig at a marshmallow theme park, a cameraman uncovers the shocking truth about America's candyland and his own sugarcoated childhood.

https://www.marshmallowmysterytour.com

8) NARRATIVE SCREENING – SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 AT 3:30 PM



The Road To Perth. Australia. Dir. by Chad Peter. Rejected after a marriage proposal, Alex finds himself alone on a journey from L.A. to Australia -- on what was supposed to be his vacation with his fiancée. Stuck in a state of shock, Alex crosses paths with Ronnie and together they take a road trip to Perth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is3ibNdahAI

About the Valley Film Festival (Community + Culture)

Now in its 22nd year, The Valley Film Festival (VFF) is an all-volunteer, non-profit arts project of Community Partners. We support local and international voices that advance storytelling, while furthering the education, production, and exhibition of film. We do this by: having an affordable entry point ($8.18 USD), so filmmakers everywhere can participate; awarding call-for-entry scholarships to filmmakers in countries affected by conflict or displaced by war; supporting locally-produced films through our signature "Made in the (818)" program; mentoring filmmakers through their careers via our Focus On series of panels/events; and providing a platform, in the heart of Hollywood, to showcase and share stories that matter.

