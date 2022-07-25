BigID Expands Its Data Protection Leadership in AWS Coverage & Integration

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, continues its market leadership in cloud data protection and risk posture solutions in both coverage and native integrations with AWS.

With more native controls for AWS than any other data security solution, customers gain more insight into their data, integrated support, and deep data protection across their cloud data:

More Native AWS Cloud Coverage - including AWS S3, DynamoDB, Redshift, EMR, RDS, Aurora, Athena, Kinesis

More Auxiliary AWS Cloud Coverage - including Snowflake, Databricks, MongoDB, Atlas, Cassandra, Couchbase, CockroachBD, Postgres

More Native AWS Identity & Access Support - including AWS IAM Roles, AWS KMS, AWS Secrets Manager

More Native AWS Account Governance - including AWS Security Hub, AWS Control Tower, AWS Config

More Native AWS Data Governance - including AWS Glue & Lake Formation data tagging & access controls

More Automated AWS Data Discovery - including Global Accounts, Nested Accounts, Ephemeral Resources, New Buckets

BigID solutions - including BigID's data intelligence platform alongside SmallID - provide unmatched coverage, integration, and control for data protection and privacy in AWS cloud, and are available in the AWS Marketplace.

To learn more about BigID's integrations with AWS, join BigID at re:Inforce on July 26 & 27:

Visit Booth 410 for live demos and deep dives with experts

Join the session "Streamline data discovery and access control for your data on AWS" on July 26th at 12:40 pm at Partner Theater A

Learn more at bigid.com/aws

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

