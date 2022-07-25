CME Group Announces Record Copper Options Open Interest

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest in Copper options surpassed 100,000 contracts on July 21, 2022, reaching an all-time record after multiple back-to-back open interest record days throughout the week.

"Seen as a bellwether for the global economy, market users are turning to our Copper options to manage risk as expectations for an economic slowdown continue to increase," said Jin Chang, Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "Our clients clearly value the defined risk/reward structure of our Copper options that provide an effective way to manage adverse price movements, as reflected in recent volume and open interest. We look forward to continuing to provide enhanced solutions across global base metals markets."

Four of the top five open interest records occurred over the last five trading days, including:

Monday, July 18 : 97,496 contracts

Tuesday, July 19 : 97,593 contracts

Wednesday, July 20 : 99, 837 contracts

Thursday, July 21 : 100,632 contracts

Copper Option contracts are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit here.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:

SOURCE CME Group