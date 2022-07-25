Crunch Franchise and Undefeated Tribe Announce New Location in Tulsa, OK

Membership Pre-Sales Begin Winter 2022 at Newly Designed $4.5MM Fitness Club

TULSA, Okla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise and Undefeated Tribe today announced the planned opening of a new $4.5 million, 30,000-square foot, 24/7 gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The modern, expansive club, located at 7827 E. 91st Street, will begin pre-selling memberships at a discount this winter.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Crunch Tulsa is locally owned and operated and will be located in the former Stein Mart building. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HITTZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Red Light Therapy, personal training and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

"We are so excited to bring an outstanding and affordable fitness offering to Tulsa," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Tulsa residents."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates and more in the gym's group fitness studio.

Crunch Tulsa will offer an exclusive, limited-time promotion for founding members, with the first 500 members joining for only $1 and receiving their first month free. Founding members will also receive one free personal training session and a free Crunch swag bag. For more information on this promotion, please visit https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations .

If you are interested in employment with Crunch Tulsa and Working Hard, Having Fun and Making History please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch