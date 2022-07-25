United Training Launches New Cybersecurity Joint Program with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Training, an IT training and professional development company, has partnered with CompTIA as part of its Apprenticeships for Tech program. This joint effort will place aspiring cybersecurity professionals with top employers.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. (PRNewswire)

United Training is the latest company to join CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a national initiative to help employers fill current and long-term IT staffing needs through an "earn and learn" apprenticeship program, and to do so in a way that opens employment opportunities for veterans, women and underserved communities.

"We've trained thousands of IT professionals and we continue to hear about the ongoing skills gap that organizations face," said Jamie Fiely, president of United Training & Academy. "Working hand in hand with CompTIA to address those needs, while also supporting DEI&B initiatives, is exactly what we're all about. We're ready to help employers recruit talent from new diverse populations and prepare them for success in these high demand security roles."

United Training is functioning as an intermediary serving both employers and apprentices under a U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) standards-based Registered Apprenticeship. Services provided to the employer include screening potential candidates, administration and reporting and the building and delivery of a thorough training plan. United Training will also assume responsibility of the apprentice's success while assisting with any HR issues that may arise.

"Apprenticeships are a proven method for building the technical and durable skills that employers are looking for and to do so in a way that brings a broader diversity of people into the workforce," said Amy Kardel, senior vice president for workforce relationships at CompTIA. "It's a winning strategy for any organization that's looking to grow and diversify its tech team. United Training is a valued partner with a team experienced at successfully transitioning people into careers in technology. We are pleased to welcome them to our apprenticeship program."

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a collaborative effort between the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and CompTIA, is a USDOL standards-based Registered Apprenticeship program. The USDOL selected AIR and CompTIA to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeship in tech occupations. To learn more about CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech visit: https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech .

About United Training

United Training offers custom training solutions delivered by more than 100 subject matter experts to customers around the globe. Our solutions will allow you to optimize your technology investment, outpace your competition, increase your level of innovation, and adapt faster to market conditions. We offer training solutions for every member of your team, in the learning style that best fits their needs. Whatever it takes – we are nimble, experienced, and positioned to help you reach your goals.

