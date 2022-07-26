Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoPRO® MAX Automated Osmometer to Maximize Clinical Lab Productivity

Our newest osmometer delivers the automation and data management capabilities modern clinical labs require to free up tech time, improve result turnaround times, reduce errors, and ensure effortless compliance.

NORWOOD, Mass., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments announced today at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry trade show in Chicago the newest addition to its clinical line of freezing point osmometers, the OsmoPRO MAX Automated Osmometer.

OsmoPRO® MAX Automated Osmometer (PRNewswire)

As the leading authority in osmometry, Advanced Instruments designed the OsmoPRO® MAX for clinical laboratories of all sizes seeking higher productivity through automation. The instrument's innovative flow-through technology eliminates manual pipetting and consumables, allowing testing to begin with the push of a button.

The OsmoPRO MAX goes beyond providing accurate and precise test results to deliver a fully automated solution. The instrument provides increased efficiency and a simplified osmolality testing workflow:

Direct sampling from primary tubes eliminates the need for sample cups.

Continuous loading of samples in their primary tubes as they arrive minimizes workflow interruptions and eliminates batch testing.

Ready-to-use system fluid automates cleaning between samples for up to 500 tests.

Automated barcode scanning reduces transcription errors and prevents sample mix-ups.

Automatic data upload capability to the AdvancedQC™ peer group program facilitates monitoring of quality control trends and instrument performance.

The OsmoPRO MAX, like all of the osmometers in Advanced Instruments' portfolio, uses the industry-preferred freezing point depression method to provide reliable results in minutes.

"The OsmoPRO MAX delivers the ease of use, automation, and data management features today's clinical laboratories seek," said Byron Selman, CEO of Advanced Instruments. "Advanced Instruments continues to innovate in the field of osmometry while remaining committed to the product quality and reliability that our customers have depended on for the past 65 years."

For Further Information:

Contact:

Lisa Fahey, VP Global Marketing

lfahey@aicompanies.com

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the biotechnology, clinical, and food and beverage industries. For more than 65 years, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. Advanced Instruments has a diverse portfolio of products, including freezing point osmometers, cerebrospinal fluid cell counters, anaerobic jar systems, cryoscopes, pasteurization test systems, and testing standards and controls. Advanced Instruments is based in Norwood, Massachusetts and is majority owned by Patricia Industries. For more information, visit www.aicompanies.com.

Advanced Instruments logo (PRNewsfoto/Advanced Instruments) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced Instruments, LLC