Bitwave Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

New SuiteApp for crypto accounting and tax meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud development standards and best practices

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwave, a leading digital asset platform designed to manage the intersection of cryptocurrency tax, accounting, and compliance, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations streamline and automate their crypto accounting and tax needs by reckoning their digital assets within NetSuite.

"We are thrilled to align with Oracle NetSuite to help companies with digital asset finance," said Pat White, CEO, and Co-Founder of Bitwave. "Businesses can now fully tap into the financial opportunities that decentralized finance offers within NetSuite by streamlining the process of reconciliation in just a few clicks."

With Bitwave for NetSuite, organizations will no longer need to go through various channels to manage their accounting needs for digital assets – it can all be automated directly in NetSuite. This helps companies that donate, accept payments, or pay their employees in digital currency to remain compliant.

"Every digital asset transaction is an accounting and tax event," said Guido Haarmans, GVP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for digital asset finance and will help NetSuite customers track and account for all transactions accurately and efficiently."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Bitwave, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about Bitwave, please visit www.suiteapp.com .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the first digital asset finance platform designed specifically to manage the intersection of cryptocurrency tax, accounting, and compliance, transforming unmanaged risk into strategic business advantage by enabling the financial revolution made possible by cryptocurrency. Bitwave powers bookkeeping, accounting, tax tracking, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and treasury management for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), crypto, and NFTs.

The platform is used by accounting, operations and financial professionals who are eager to tap into all of the potential digital assets but have lacked the proper accounting protocols to do so in the past. Bitwave was founded in 2018 by technology entrepreneurs Pat White and Amy Kalnoki and is based in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit bitwave.io

