GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.38,817 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.5,133 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.38,817 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.5,133 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

—Strong growth of Grupo Elektra's consolidated gross portfolio; increases 18%, to Ps.149,219 million—

—12% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.202,884 million, generates solid perspectives for the financial business, with an optimal cost of funding—

MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2022 financial results.

Second quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 8% to Ps.38,817 million in the period, compared to Ps.36,068 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.33,684 million, from Ps.30,983 million in the same period of 2021.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,133 million, compared to Ps.5,085 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.2,672 million this quarter, from Ps.3,062 million in the same period of 2021.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.1,764 million, compared to a profit of Ps.6,948 million a year ago.



2Q 2021 2Q 2022 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $36,068 $38,817 $2,749 8 %









EBITDA $5,085 $5,133 $47 1 %









Operating profit $3,062 $2,672 $(390) -13 %









Net result $6,948 $(1,764) $(8,712) ----









Net result per share $30.50 $(7.81) $(38.31) ----











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.8 million and as of June 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 8% in the period, as a result of an 11% growth in financial income and a 4% increase in commercial revenue.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.22,171 million, from Ps.20,014 million in the previous year — largely reflects a 14% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México — which further strengthens its solid financial margin— in the context of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which improves the well-being of millions of families and the growth of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.16,646 million, from Ps.16,054 million a year ago — is largely the result of strong growth in sales from Italika motorcycles — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families —, home appliances — which boost the quality of life in households — and income related to electronic money transfers, in the context of growing transfer flows from the United States to Mexico , which contribute to the well-being and progress of millions of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.17,801 million, practically unchanged compared to Ps.17,753 million from the previous year. This is explained by a 4% decrease in the financial cost — derived from a lower creation of allowance for credit risks, partially offset by higher interest paid, in line with rising market rates — and a 2% increase in the commercial cost, consistent with higher income from merchandise sales.

Sales, administration and promotion expenses were Ps.15,883 million, from Ps.13,230 million a year ago, as a result of higher personnel and operating expenses in the period. The increase is related to the development of supply logistics strategies that will further strengthen the product distribution process, to promptly meet the growing demand for world-class merchandise by millions of families, both on the sales floor and through the company's omnichannel operations.

Additionally, expense increases come from systems development to additionally promote high efficiency standards, both in digital banking — which currently has more than 17 million users that grow dynamically — and in omnichannel sales — with higher levels of security, comfort and time savings — as well as higher personnel and maintenance expenses, in the context of a solid expansion of points of contact, which allow maximizing the customer's shopping experience.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,133 million, from Ps.5,085 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.2,672 million, compared to Ps.3,062 million in the same quarter of 2021.

The most important variation below EBITDA was a reduction of Ps.12,025 million in other financial results, which reflects a 10% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to gain of 18% a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, a reduction of Ps.3,709 million in the tax provision was recorded in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.1,764 million, from a profit of Ps.6,948 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity on the situation of the different businesses that make up the company, and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.36,379 million as of June 30, 2022 , compared to Ps.32,185 million of the previous year. During the quarter, the company issued short-term Certificados Busatiles for Ps.1,500 million and obtained bank loans for Ps.1,800 million.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.5,891 million, from Ps.10,355 million in the previous year.

As of June 30, 2022 , the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.96,327 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.25 times.





















As of June 30 2021 As of June 30 2022 Change Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $10,355 $5,891 (4,464) (43 %) Marketable financial instruments 34,697 34,915 218 1 % Inventories 16,972 23,602 6,630 39 % Accounts receivables 58,924 46,480 (12,444) (21 %) Other current assets 3,361 4,062 701 21 % Investments in shares 37,288 37,779 491 1 % Fixed assets 7,090 9,075 1,985 28 % Right of use assets 8,779 9,523 744 8 % Other assets 1,433 1,870 436 30 %









Total assets $178,900 $173,198 (5,703) (3 %)









Short-term debt $14,539 $14,905 367 3 % Suppliers 6,462 9,257 2,796 43 % Other short-term liabilities 12,934 16,532 3,598 28 % Long-term debt 17,646 21,474 3,828 22 % Differed taxes 12,373 3,180 (9,193) (74 %) Other long-term debt 11,248 11,522 274 2 %









Total liabilities $75,200 $76,871 1,670 2 %









Stakeholder´s equity $103,700 $96,327 (7,373) (7 %)









Liabilities and equity $178,900 $173,198 (5,703) (3 %)



















Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

As detailed in the previous quarter, starting on January 1, 2022 , Banco Azteca México adopted IFRS-9 ('Financial Instruments') and IFRS-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report their financial statements. These changes implied: growth in its portfolio, in the reserve for credit risks and in the accumulated results (IFRS-9) and a growth in the assets for rights of use and in the liabilities for leases (IFRS-16), when compared to figures for 2021.

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of June 30, 2022 , grew 18%, to Ps.149,219 million, from Ps.126,674 million in the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 32% to Ps.143,262 million, from Ps.108,858 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 3.6%, compared to 3.8% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 12%, to Ps.202,884 million, from Ps.180,695 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's deposits were Ps.199,360 million, 12% above the Ps.177,723 million of the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

Banco Azteca México's capitalization ratio as of June was 15.49%, a level that accounts for the institution's notable financial strength.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,165 points of contact, compared to 6,400 units the previous year. The decrease derives mainly from the closure of 294 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.

In Mexico , in the last twelve months, 29 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows maximizing the customer's shopping experience.

The company has 4,774 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,017 in the United States , and 374 in Central America . The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Six-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 13%, to Ps.76,349 million, from Ps.67,453 million registered in the same period of 2021, driven by a 15% growth in financial income and a 10% growth in commercial business sales.

EBITDA was Ps.10,754 million, compared to Ps.10,520 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.5,278 million, from Ps.6,556 million a year ago.

In the first six months of 2022, a net loss of Ps.6,379 million was recorded, compared to a net income of Ps.9,997 million a year ago. The change reflects a decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to gain in the previous year.



6M 2021 6M 2022 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $67,453 $76,349 $8,896 13 %









EBITDA $10,520 $10,754 $234 2 %









Operating profit Net result $6,556 $9,997 $5,278 $(6,379) $(1,278) $(16,376) -19% ----









Net result per share $43.88 $(28.24) $(72.12) ----











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.8 million and as of June 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.

Alvaro Calderón is appointed CFO

Grupo Elektra appointed Alvaro Alberto Calderón Jiménez, CFO of the company.

Mr. Calderón has more than 20 years of experience in financial planning and administration in important organizations, where he has achieved superior efficiencies in costs and expenses, as well as optimization of purchasing processes and logistics. Since 2018, he has held the position of CFO of Banco Azteca Mexico, where he has been responsible for the implementation of accounting process models, which generate solid advances in effective management control.

Alvaro Calderón has a degree in public accounting from La Salle University ; he has a MBA from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey , and the Executive Management D1 Program from the IPADE.

Administration and Finance of Banco Azteca Mexico will be lead by Juan Carlos Reyes Soto , who in the last four years has coordinated solid Financial and Budget Planning and Control strategies in Grupo Salinas companies, further boosting their results. He has more than 20 years of proven experience in finance, accounting, and management at leading institutions.

Mr. Reyes Soto is a CPA from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey , with a MBA in finance from the same institution and a master's degree in banking and finance from Universidad Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, Spain .

Mauro Aguirre Regis , who was the CFO of Grupo Elektra, has been appointed Director of Strategic Analysis of Grupo Salinas, from where he will develop important financial strategy projects that will further boost the strong dynamism of the Group´s companies, and their solid profitability.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico , the United States , Guatemala , Honduras and Panama .

Ricardo B. Salinas ( Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company ( www.gruposalinas.com ), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur www.ricardosalinas.com ), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca ( www.TVazteca.com www.irtvazteca.com ), Grupo Elektra ( www.grupoelektra.com.mx ), Banco Azteca ( www.bancoazteca.com.mx ), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca ( www.aforeazteca.com.mx ), Seguros Azteca ( www.segurosazteca.com.mx ), Punto Casa de Bolsa ( www.puntocasadebolsa.mx ), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx ) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

Grupo SalinasTel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS





































































2Q21

2Q22

Change

























Financial income 20,014 55 %

22,171 57 %

2,157 11 %



Commercial income 16,054 45 %

16,646 43 %

592 4 %



Income 36,068 100 %

38,817 100 %

2,749 8 %

























Financial cost 6,117 17 %

5,897 15 %

(220) -4 %



Commercial cost 11,636 32 %

11,905 31 %

269 2 %



Costs 17,753 49 %

17,801 46 %

49 0 %

























Gross income 18,315 51 %

21,016 54 %

2,701 15 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 13,230 37 %

15,883 41 %

2,653 20 %

























EBITDA 5,085 14 %

5,133 13 %

47 1 %

























Depreciation and amortization 2,033 6 %

2,228 6 %

195 10 %

























Other (income) loss, net (11) 0 %

232 1 %

243 ----

























Operating income 3,062 8 %

2,672 7 %

(390) -13 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 159 0 %

204 1 %

45 28 %



Interest expense (929) -3 %

(999) -3 %

(70) -8 %



Foreign exchange loss, net 0 0 %

(38) 0 %

(38) -100 %



Other financial results, net 7,577 21 %

(4,448) -11 %

(12,025) ----





6,807 19 %

(5,282) -14 %

(12,089) ----

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 72 0 %

94 0 %

22 30 %

























Income (loss) before income tax 9,941 28 %

(2,516) -6 %

(12,457) ----

























Income tax (2,955) -8 %

754 2 %

3,709 ----

























Income (loss) before discontinued operations 6,986 19 %

(1,762) -5 %

(8,748) ----

























Result from discontinued operations (38) 0 %

(2) 0 %

36 95 %

























Consolidated net income (loss) 6,948 19 %

(1,764) -5 %

(8,712) ----

























GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































6M21

6M22

Change

























Financial income 38,015 56 %

43,886 57 %

5,870 15 %



Commercial income 29,438 44 %

32,464 43 %

3,026 10 %



Income 67,453 100 %

76,349 100 %

8,896 13 %

























Financial cost 10,476 16 %

11,112 15 %

636 6 %



Commercial cost 20,878 31 %

23,481 31 %

2,603 12 %



Costs 31,353 46 %

34,592 45 %

3,239 10 %

























Gross income 36,100 54 %

41,757 55 %

5,658 16 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 25,580 38 %

31,003 41 %

5,423 21 %

























EBITDA 10,520 16 %

10,754 14 %

234 2 %

























Depreciation and amortization 4,062 6 %

4,439 6 %

377 9 %

























Other (income) loss, net (98) 0 %

1,038 1 %

1,136 ----

























Operating income 6,556 10 %

5,278 7 %

(1,278) -19 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 379 1 %

396 1 %

17 4 %



Interest expense (1,915) -3 %

(1,947) -3 %

(31) -2 %



Foreign exchange gain, net 244 0 %

5 0 %

(239) -98 %



Other financial results, net 9,110 14 %

(12,818) -17 %

(21,928) ----





7,818 12 %

(14,364) -19 %

(22,182) ----

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 21 0 %

212 0 %

191 100 %

























Income (loss) before income tax 14,395 21 %

(8,874) -12 %

(23,269) ----

























Income tax (4,270) -6 %

2,494 3 %

6,764 ----

























Income (loss) before discontinued operations 10,125 15 %

(6,380) -8 %

(16,505) ----

























Result from discontinued operations (128) 0 %

0 0 %

129 ----

























Consolidated net income (loss) 9,997 15 %

(6,379) -8 %

(16,376) ----



























GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS























Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra

Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra





















Change























At June 30, 2021

At June 30, 2022

























Cash and cash equivalents 10,355 24,434 34,790

5,891 33,116 39,008

4,218 12 %





















Marketable financial instruments 7,846 95,806 103,652

8,004 91,165 99,170

(4,483) -4 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 74,676 74,676

- 81,142 81,142

6,465 9 % Total past-due loans - 3,958 3,958

- 4,817 4,817

859 22 % Gross loan portfolio - 78,634 78,634

- 85,959 85,959

7,325 9 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 10,599 10,599

- 11,125 11,125

527 5 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 68,035 68,035

- 74,833 74,833

6,798 10 %





















Inventories 16,972 - 16,972

23,602 0 23,602

6,630 39 %





















Other current assets 15,436 12,619 28,055

17,256 10,195 27,450

(605) -2 %





















Total current assets 50,610 200,895 251,504

54,754 209,309 264,063

12,559 5 %





















Financial instruments 26,851 90 26,941

26,911 36 26,947

5 0 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 47,158 47,158

- 61,795 61,795

14,638 31 % Total past-due loans - 882 882

- 1,465 1,465

582 66 % Gross loan portfolio - 48,040 48,040

- 63,260 63,260

15,220 32 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 1,859 1,859

- 3,859 3,859

2,000 108 %





















Loan portfolio - 46,181 46,181

- 59,401 59,401

13,220 29 %





















Other non-current assets 34,297 529 34,826

19,949 486 20,435

(14,391) -41 % Investment in shares 1,768 - 1,768

2,301 - 2,301

533 30 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 7,090 8,402 15,493

9,075 9,447 18,522

3,029 20 % Intangible assets 519 6,357 6,877

542 7,207 7,749

872 13 % Right of use asset 8,582 2,343 10,925

9,340 2,348 11,688

763 7 % Other assets 914 7,528 8,442

1,328 7,969 9,297

855 10 % TOTAL ASSETS 130,632 272,325 402,957

124,199 296,203 420,402

17,445 4 %











































Demand and term deposits - 180,695 180,695

- 202,884 202,884

22,189 12 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 21,967 21,967

- 20,802 20,802

(1,165) -5 % Short-term debt 14,539 100 14,638

14,385 342 14,727

89 1 % Leasing 1,294 1,045 2,339

1,884 963 2,847

508 22 % Short-term liabilities with cost 15,833 203,806 219,639

16,269 224,991 241,260

21,621 10 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 17,868 17,557 35,425

23,689 21,344 45,033

9,608 27 % Short-term liabilities without cost 17,868 17,557 35,425

23,689 21,344 45,033

9,608 27 %





















Total short-term liabilities 33,701 221,364 255,064

39,958 246,335 286,293

31,228 12 %





















Long-term debt 17,646 15 17,660

19,844 10 19,854

2,194 12 % Leasing 8,161 1,288 9,449

8,475 1,502 9,977

527 6 % Long-term liabilities with cost 25,807 1,302 27,109

28,319 1,512 29,831

2,721 10 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 15,459 1,624 17,083

6,227 1,725 7,951

(9,131) -53 %





















Total long-term liabilities 41,266 2,926 44,192

34,546 3,236 37,782

(6,410) -15 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 74,966 224,290 299,256

74,504 249,571 324,075

24,818 8 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 55,665 48,035 103,700

49,695 46,632 96,327

(7,373) -7 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 130,632 272,325 402,957

124,199 296,203 420,402

17,445 4 %























INFRASTRUCTURE





















2Q21

2Q22

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,142 18 %

1,167 19 %

25 2 % Salinas y Rocha 36 1 %

36 1 %

- 0 % Banco Azteca 1,848 29 %

1,887 31 %

39 2 % Freestanding branches 1,695 26 %

1,684 27 %

(11) -1 % Total 4,721 74 %

4,774 77 %

53 1 %

















Points of sale in Central America













Elektra 107 2 %

108 2 %

1 1 % Banco Azteca 206 3 %

209 3 %

3 1 % Freestanding branches 55 1 %

57 1 %

2 4 % Total 368 6 %

374 6 %

6 2 %

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 1,311 20 %

1,017 16 %

(294) -22 % Total 1,311 20 %

1,017 16 %

(294) -22 %

















TOTAL 6,400 100 %

6,165 100 %

(235) -4 %





















































Floor space (m²) 1,448 100 %

1,483 100 %

35 2 %





















































Employees















Mexico 62,230 88 %

64,317 88 %

2,087 3 % Central and South America 5,221 7 %

5,836 8 %

615 12 % North America 2,983 4 %

2,717 4 %

(266) -9 % Total employees 70,434 100 %

72,870 100 %

2,436 3 %



















View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.