ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Fans Can Celebrate Newly Elected Baseball Hall of Fame Member David 'Big Papi' Ortiz with his Official Hologram Now Available on FameDays.com

Baseball Superstars Pete Alonso and Two-time Champion Johnny Damon also available on FameDays.com

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, is honored to have newly-elected Baseball Hall of Fame Member David "Big Papi" Ortiz as a hologram e-greeting on FameDays.com. Using the FameDays mobile app, fans can enjoy life-size official hologram video messages right in their home. Fans can record their own videos and pictures with Big Papi as if they are standing right next to them in real life and then share the content via social media. FameDays.com also has official holograms of celebrities and sports stars include World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury, Football Champion Superstar Von Miller, Professional Wrestling Champion Ric Flair, TV Star Blake Hortsmann, Professional Wrestler and Strongman Adam Scherr, Denver Football Stars Brandon McManus & Courtland Sutton.

Newest Baseball Hall of Fame Member David (PRNewswire)

FameDays.com is the next generation metaverse proprietary application developed by ImagineAR that delivers hologram e-greetings directly to fan locations. Metaverse e-greetings focuses on virtual interactions with celebrities, sports stars, entertainers and influencers. Retail prices range from $5 - $20 per each e-greeting message. FameDays.com is based upon the patented ImagineAR platform for global sports teams and brand clients delivering instant immersive AR consumer and fan engagements.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated "Fans can celebrate the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, David Ortiz, as a hologram in their home to take pictures and videos for a full day. Part of the proceeds of each David Ortiz purchased hologram will be donated to the David Ortiz Children's Fund which provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and New England who cannot afford critical cardiac services."

"Pete Alonso, New York Baseball Fan Favorite, and 2X Baseball Champion Johnny Damon will also be available," according to Silverrstieen.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement.

ImagineAR has executed agreements directly with all talent appearing on FameDays.com and they would directly receive financial compensation for their hologram e-greeting sales.

