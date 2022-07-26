Just Play Welcomes Toy Industry Veteran Sujata Luther as President

Founding Co-Presidents Geoffrey Greenberg and Charlie Emby to Transition to Co-CEOs

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Play , a leading global play company behind several best-selling toy lines including Disney Doorables, Moonbug Entertainment's CoComelon, Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You!, and Slinky announced today the appointment of Sujata Luther as the company's President.

Toy Industry Veteran, Sujata Luther (PRNewswire)

Luther has spent time consulting for Just Play and will assume a full-time role to support the growth and expansion of Just Play. In her new position, Luther will oversee the company's day-to-day operations. Just Play's founders and current Co-Presidents, Geoffrey Greenberg and Charlie Emby, will transition to Co-CEOs, focusing on long-term strategic planning and partnerships.

"We are excited for Sujata to helm our leadership team. Her many years of toy industry experience and expertise across strategy, insights, marketing and organizational design will be an invaluable asset to Just Play as we enter into a new phase of growth," Just Play Co-CEOs Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg jointly stated. "We're proud of the many years of success that our passionate and hard-working team has delivered, and we've never been more excited about what the future holds for Just Play."

"My consulting tenure over the past year further reinforced my belief that Just Play embodies the ideal blend of creativity, energy and passion – factors that are so critical to success in this dynamic industry. I look forward to partner with the impressive and talented organization, to guide Just Play's growth, with a keen focus on our consumers and their needs," said Luther.

Prior to joining Just Play, Luther held key executive roles across the industry including EVP of Consumer Insights at Nickelodeon, Chief Operating Officer at MGA, and Sr. VP Global Consumer Insights and Strategy at Mattel.

About Just Play, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and has risen to a top 10 toy company according to NPD for the past five years. Learn more at www.JustPlayProducts.com and follow on Instagram @JustPlayProducts and Facebook.com/JustPlay.

Just Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Just Play) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JUST PLAY