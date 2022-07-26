'YOU & FIVE-O' TO HOST FREE 'REALITY CHECK 5.0' COMMUNITY POLICING TOWN HALL ON AUG. 11 TO INCREASE SAFETY & SURVIVAL DURING ENCOUNTERS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT

Invitations Sent to HBCUs Across the Country as Part of Orientation for Students Heading Back to School

DURHAM, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. (Eastern), presenters from You & Five-O (YFO), Kinston Police Department, and Shaw University's Center for Racial and Social Justice (CRSJ) will host a virtual town hall webinar titled "Reality Check 5.0" to discuss community policing and to provide tips for safely surviving encounters with law enforcement. Everyone is welcome, and there is no cost to attend; however, registration is required at www.YouAndFive-O.com.

Our goal is to save lives. This You & Five-O 'Reality Check 5.0' webinar is an opportunity for us to provide solutions.

Founded in 2015 by retired Deputy Police Chief Beverly "BJ" Council, You & Five-O provides customized training for police officers, community organizations, schools and individuals to assist with improving relationships between police and the public they are sworn to protect and serve. YFO was created in response to numerous high-profile cases highlighting deadly encounters between law enforcement and mostly Black and Brown – and often unarmed – individuals. Training sessions address the current lack of trust, communication gaps, problem-solving, Constitutional rights, and potentially devastating consequences of inadequate relationships between the public and the police.

Council said: "Our goal is to save lives. This Reality Check 5.0 webinar is an opportunity for us to provide solutions to keep people safe. Cooperation and communication between the police and the public will take center stage in our efforts to increase safe encounters with law enforcement." Webinar topics will address the history of policing in the U.S., individual rights, police perceptions and misperceptions, police misconduct and accountability, and current cases in the media.

Dr. Erin Moore, executive director for the Center for Racial and Social Justice, said: "The Center for Racial and Social Justice is excited to be a part of this important and timely conversation about creating a better relationship between police and the communities they serve. It is vital that our young people learn how to interact with law enforcement so that they can make it home safely."

You & Five-O training programs pay homage to the merits of cooperation, compliance and communication with officers of the law. Leaders at community organizations and local police departments interested in presenting the signature You & Five-O Community Policing training model can email: training@youandfive-o.com for more information.

