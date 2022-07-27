Continu Welcomes a New Vice President of Marketing and Signals Growth on the Horizon

The modern learning platform company brings on board a global brands expert as the head of its rapidly developing marketing department.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continu , the modern and intuitive learning platform that empowers learners for continuous growth by consolidating learning at a single source, announced Emmy Lippold as its new Vice President of Marketing, which further signals a year of growth for the workplace learning software organization.

Lippold joins Continu after functioning in multiple marketing roles at Chicago-based Aprimo, ultimately overseeing the company's global marketing strategy. Prior to Aprimo, she led marketing at SysGroup, the managed IT services and cloud-hosting provider based in Liverpool, England. Lippold began her 16-year-plus marketing career at Advantax as its head of marketing. She comes aboard Continu at a time when the company is seeing a portfolio expansion along with a rise in customer satisfaction: Continu has 92% user engagement compared with the industry standard of 70% and has a 85% to 90% completion rate of its learning offerings compared with a 40% to 50% industry standard.

"Emmy is the perfect addition to the Continu team as we enter into our next phase of growth," said Scott Burgess, CEO of Continu. "As a customer-first learning platform, it's only fitting that we welcome a marketing leader with a strong background in the tech space, who has consistently put people first in each of her roles, to help scale Continu to new levels of growth. Emmy has a proven track record of growing companies and managing high-impact demand-creation campaigns, new brand identities, and positioning. Her extensive experience in the U.S. and globally will be invaluable to our team and to our customers."

In addition to her breadth of marketing work, Lippold continues the "people first" philosophy outside of the office. For almost four years, she has served as a board member for Nyanam International, a nonprofit organization empowering and educating women and children in Africa. In this role, she consults the CEO and leadership team on Nyanam's growth strategy and program development. She is also responsible for the organization's strategic direction, evolution and growth, and fundraising and marketing activities. Lippold also holds an advisory board member position for SleepHealth Solutions, a B2B2C sleep health technology and services company.

"I could not pass up the opportunity to join Continu and help accelerate their growth. I was drawn to the company culture, one of the best I've been a part of as well as its impressive growing customer list and bright future. Personally and professionally, I am always seeking out new opportunities to learn and help others grow. This is at the core of what Continu does, and it consistently scores high in user reviews, which further shows the organization's commitment to its product innovations and customer-first mission — values that I share," said Lippold.

Lippold holds a master of science in global marketing from the University of Liverpool in the U.K. and earned her bachelor's degree in marketing and business management from Pensacola Christian University. She resides in Los Angeles and is fluent in Albanian, Greek, and Italian in addition to English.

About Continu

Continu is a leading modern learning platform built to help companies train and upskill their teams, partners, and customers. With robust features and enterprise-grade security, Continu helps admins and learners keep learning on track. Founded in 2012, Continu consolidates several learning tool needs into one simple yet high-powered source.

