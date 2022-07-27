KLYMIT DEBUTS LIMITED-EDITION NAVIGATOR COLLECTION INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINS OF OUTDOOR EXPLORATION

A Portion of Proceeds Benefit Nonprofit Camping To Connect, Helping Fund Outdoor Mentoring Experiences for Urban Youth

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klymit , a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, announced today the launch of its limited-edition Navigator collection . Grounded in the origins of outdoor exploration, the collection reimagines Klymit favorites like the Cross Canyon 4-Person Tent, Traverse Hammock and Static V Sleeping Pad, with new colors and prints inspired by the night sky and land topography. Items in the Navigator collection are beginning to roll out now exclusively on Klymit.com, with gear ranging in price from $17.99 - $289.99 MSRP. A portion of proceeds benefit Camping to Connect , a nonprofit dedicated to providing urban youth with outdoor mentorship experiences.

Klymit Navigator Series (PRNewswire)

"Spending time outdoors - whether it's journeying through the backcountry or exploring your local campground - can be transformative, which is why our partnership with Camping to Connect is so important," said Cory Tholl, President, Klymit. "The limited-edition Navigator collection not only celebrates the natural elements that guide adventures big and small but inspires the level of self discovery, confidence building and memory making that can only take place outdoors. We're proud to support an organization committed to making meaningful outdoor experiences possible for young people."

The Navigator collection spans Klymit's entire product line. From the Coast Travel Pillow to the Cross Canyon Tent, consumers can infuse the origins of navigation into their camping setup through unique constellation and topography patterns.

Limited-edition Navigator collection gear includes:

Cross Canyon Tent – $209.99 - $289.99 MSRP

Wild Aspen 20 Rectangle Sleeping Bag – $109.99 MSRP

Traverse Hammock – $64.99 - $99.99 MSRP

Static V Sleeping Pad – $64.99 MSRP

Horizon Travel Blanket – $64.99 MSRP

Luxe Camping Pillow – $49.99 MSRP

Hydra Drinkware by ORCA (22oz) – $38.00 MSRP

Roamer Throw Tarp (Regular) – $29.99 MSRP

Pillow X – $26.99 MSRP

V Seat – $17.99 MSRP

Coast Travel Pillow – $17.99 MSRP

Camping to Connect is a Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) led experiential mentorship program. The not-for-profit organization leverages nature-based outdoor recreation to address the diverse issues facing the youth BIPOC community.

"Growing up without regular exposure to the outdoors has ripple effects that persist into adulthood," said Manny Almonte, Founder, Camping to Connect. "Research shows a strong correlation between lack of natural experiences and mental health. We're grateful to Klymit for shining a spotlight on this important cause and helping fund initiatives that have a lasting impact on our nation's BIPOC youth.

For more information on Camping to Connect, visit www.CampingToConnect.com .

Klymit is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on Klymit and the Navigator collection, visit Klymit.com. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Klymit

Klymit is a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, and part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. The company is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and was conceived on the idea that the experience of sleeping outside can be enhanced with innovative technologies. For more information on Klymit visit: www.Klymit.com .

